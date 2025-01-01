Ensemble de cuivres Ictus
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Our mission
Ensemble de cuivres Ictus promotes musical exploration through interactive concerts that blend brass traditions with video game culture, engaging audiences of all ages and supporting the next generation of musicians in Quebec.
Events
Events
Event
Pixelissimo !
Jul 17, 7:30 - 9:00 PM EDT
225 Bd J. A. Paré, Repentigny, QC J5Z 4M6, Canada
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Our website
https://www.instagram.com/ictuscuivres/
Contact information
[email protected]
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