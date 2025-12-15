Fellowship of Alberta Bears

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Volunteer Tips

Bearacchus is powered by volunteers who give their time, energy, and care to help make the weekend happen.Because Bearacchus is a fully cashless event, this page allows attendees to leave an optional tip for the volunteer team by scanning the QR code and paying online. Tips are completely voluntary and will be shared with volunteers supporting the event.Thank you for helping us recognize the people who keep Bearacchus running smoothly. #iamFAB