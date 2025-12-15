The Fellowship of Alberta Bears fosters a supportive community for 2SLGBTQIA+ Bears and their friends through social events, wellness activities, and advocacy, promoting connection, self-care, and inclusivity in a welcoming environment.
Welcome to our online shop 🛍️Every purchase you make directly supports our mission. Browse our selection and find the perfect items for you.By shopping with us, you help us achieve our goals and positively impact our community. Thank you for supporting our mission — your contribution is invaluable.Happy shopping! 🌟Fellowship of Alberta Bears
Join our community and become a member today. Your membership not only grants you access to exclusive benefits but also directly supports FAB every year to provide community engaging events every month. 🤝Thank you for choosing to be part of our brothehood. Together, we can make a positive impact on the greater Alberta community. 🚀Ready to make a difference? Start your journey by becoming a member now!
Bearacchus is powered by volunteers who give their time, energy, and care to help make the weekend happen.Because Bearacchus is a fully cashless event, this page allows attendees to leave an optional tip for the volunteer team by scanning the QR code and paying online. Tips are completely voluntary and will be shared with volunteers supporting the event.Thank you for helping us recognize the people who keep Bearacchus running smoothly. #iamFAB