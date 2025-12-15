Fellowship of Alberta Bears
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Fellowship of Alberta Bears

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Fellowship of Alberta Bears

Our mission

The Fellowship of Alberta Bears fosters a supportive community for 2SLGBTQIA+ Bears and their friends through social events, wellness activities, and advocacy, promoting connection, self-care, and inclusivity in a welcoming environment.
Events
Events
Bear Social @ EVO
Event
Bear Social @ EVO
Apr 9 - Jun 11 | 3 dates & times
11508 Jasper Ave, Edmonton, AB T5K 0M8, Canada
Get your tickets
YEG FAB Attends: Hot Stones Spa Day
Event
YEG FAB Attends: Hot Stones Spa Day
Jun 13, 5:00 - 8:00 PM MDT
13075 156 St NW, Edmonton, AB T5V 0A4, Canada
Get your tickets
Great Canadian Bear Campout 2026
Event
Great Canadian Bear Campout 2026
Jul 16, 4:00 PM - Jul 19, 2:00 PM MDT
53021 Township Road 37 #2, Caroline, AB T0M 0M0, Canada
Get your tickets
More ways to support us
Fellowship of Alberta Bears Shop
Shop
Fellowship of Alberta Bears Shop
Welcome to our online shop 🛍️Every purchase you make directly supports our mission. Browse our selection and find the perfect items for you.By shopping with us, you help us achieve our goals and positively impact our community. Thank you for supporting our mission — your contribution is invaluable.Happy shopping! 🌟Fellowship of Alberta Bears
View shop
Fellowship of Alberta Bears - MemBearship
Membership
Fellowship of Alberta Bears - MemBearship
Join our community and become a member today. Your membership not only grants you access to exclusive benefits but also directly supports FAB every year to provide community engaging events every month. 🤝Thank you for choosing to be part of our brothehood. Together, we can make a positive impact on the greater Alberta community. 🚀Ready to make a difference? Start your journey by becoming a member now!
View membership
Volunteer Tips
Custom
Volunteer Tips
Bearacchus is powered by volunteers who give their time, energy, and care to help make the weekend happen.Because Bearacchus is a fully cashless event, this page allows attendees to leave an optional tip for the volunteer team by scanning the QR code and paying online. Tips are completely voluntary and will be shared with volunteers supporting the event.Thank you for helping us recognize the people who keep Bearacchus running smoothly. #iamFAB
Learn more

Our website

https://www.albearta.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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