Ghostlight Productions
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Our mission
Ghostlight Productions creates thought-provoking theater that explores existential themes and social issues. Through innovative performances, they aim to engage audiences and foster meaningful conversations about the human experience.
Past events
Past events
Event
Anomie Sunday
Mar 1, 6:00 - 7:00 PM EST
Event
Turning Heads Tour: Anomie
Feb 28 - Mar 1
| 2 dates & times
13 Old Slys Rd, Smiths Falls, ON K7A 3M3, Canada
Our website
https://www.ghostlightpro.com/
Contact information
[email protected]
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