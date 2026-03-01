Ghostlight Productions

Ghostlight Productions

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Our mission

Ghostlight Productions creates thought-provoking theater that explores existential themes and social issues. Through innovative performances, they aim to engage audiences and foster meaningful conversations about the human experience.
Past events
Past events
Anomie Sunday
Event
Anomie Sunday
Mar 1, 6:00 - 7:00 PM EST
Turning Heads Tour: Anomie
Event
Turning Heads Tour: Anomie
Feb 28 - Mar 1 | 2 dates & times
13 Old Slys Rd, Smiths Falls, ON K7A 3M3, Canada

Our website

https://www.ghostlightpro.com/

Contact information

[email protected]
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