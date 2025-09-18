Turning Heads Tour: Anomie

About this event
Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities at the recommended rate. This ticket includes a 10% donation ($1.80) to Lanark County Mental Health.
Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities at a rate the patron sets. The minimum ticket price will be $5.00
Contribute directly to Lanark County Mental Health, in support of their local programs and services!
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