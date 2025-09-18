Ghostlight Productions

Hosted by

Ghostlight Productions

About this event

Turning Heads Tour: Anomie

13 Old Slys Rd

Smiths Falls, ON K7A 3M3, Canada

General Admission
$18

Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities at the recommended rate. This ticket includes a 10% donation ($1.80) to Lanark County Mental Health.

PWYC Admission
Pay what you can

Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities at a rate the patron sets. The minimum ticket price will be $5.00

Donation to Lanark County Mental Health
Pay what you can

Contribute directly to Lanark County Mental Health, in support of their local programs and services!

Add a donation for Ghostlight Productions

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