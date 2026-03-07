MeSaLinguistix Entrepreneurial Communication Skills Empowerment Foundation
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MeSaLinguistix Entrepreneurial Communication Skills Empowerment Foundation
Our mission
MeSaLinguistix empowers individuals through entrepreneurial communication skills, fostering cultural awareness and community engagement. We aim to enhance business opportunities and celebrate diversity, particularly within the halal food sector.
Events
Upcoming
Past
Upcoming
Past
Events
Event
The C-Suite Leadership Program
May 29, 4:00 PM - May 30, 5:00 PM CDT
Bangkok Thailand
Get your tickets
Event
Halal Food Fest and Business Expo 2026 Winnipeg - 2
Jun 14, 10:00 - 3:00 PM CDT
3514 Pembina Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R3V 1A1, Canada
Get your tickets
Our website
https://www.entrepreneuresl.org/
Contact information
[email protected]
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