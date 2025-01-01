Nourish Nova Scotia Society

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Symbolic Giving Collection

With your symbolic gift, you can support Nourish Nova Scotia's mission to help young people learn about food and transform the food systems around them. We do this through food literacy programs, capacity building, and advocacy. When young people have opportunities to shape the food system around them, they become leaders and inspire meaningful change. Our vision is that young people in Nova Scotia are well-nourished to live, learn, and play.All orders through our online shop are considered charitable donations in support of Nourish Nova Scotia. Your donation will be put to use where it can be most effective in helping us achieve our mission. A tax receipt will be sent to you by email 5-10 days after your purchase.