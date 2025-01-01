Nourish Nova Scotia Society

Nourish Nova Scotia Society

Subscribe

Our mission

Nourish Nova Scotia empowers youth through food literacy programs, capacity building, and advocacy, fostering leadership and inspiring change in food systems. Their vision is for all young people in Nova Scotia to be well-nourished to thrive.
More ways to support us
Symbolic Giving Collection
Shop
Symbolic Giving Collection
With your symbolic gift, you can support Nourish Nova Scotia's mission to help young people learn about food and transform the food systems around them. We do this through food literacy programs, capacity building, and advocacy. When young people have opportunities to shape the food system around them, they become leaders and inspire meaningful change. Our vision is that young people in Nova Scotia are well-nourished to live, learn, and play.All orders through our online shop are considered charitable donations in support of Nourish Nova Scotia. Your donation will be put to use where it can be most effective in helping us achieve our mission. A tax receipt will be sent to you by email 5-10 days after your purchase.
View shop

Our website

https://www.nourishns.ca/

Contact information

[email protected]
Powered by