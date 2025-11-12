Symbolic Giving Collection

About this shop
Help support our school garden programs with supplies such as gardening gloves or gardening tools.
Your gift of $50 can help us purchase seeds and transplants for school garden projects, allowing youth to experience the empowerment of growing their own food.
Help create a new garden space to promote pollinators. Butterflyway gardens, featuring native wildflowers and grasses, are being incorporated into the school garden projects supported by Nourish Nova Scotia.
Your gift of $250 can help add infrastructure to school and community gardens - such as compost systems, rainwater catchment, seating or signage.
Help students learn to grow produce right in their classroom with a small hydroponics starter kit.
Help students learn to grow produce right in their classroom with a hydroponics starter kit. With a kit of this size, classes can grow enough food to share!
Your gift of $50 can purchase enough fruit or vegetables for 200 students to try something new!
Your gift of $100 helps equip school volunteers with the tools needed to serve fresh fruit and vegetable snacks to students, such as knives, cutting boards, colanders, and aprons.
Support the purchase of an apron for youth to wear while attending Nourish workshops.
Help a young person learn transferrable skills and build their resume with food handlers certification.
Your gift of $40 can support a youth's participation in a food skills workshop where they will learn safe food handling, knife skills, preparation techniques and more. Nourish Nova Scotia programming is always free for youth participants!
Your gift of $100 helps us purchase basic kitchen items, such as a blender, mixer, or food processer, to support youth food programs.
Your gift of $400 can purchase groceries and supplies for a group of youth to participate in food skills or cooking workshops. Nourish Nova Scotia programming is always free for youth participants!
