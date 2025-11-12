Nourish Nova Scotia Society

Offered by

Nourish Nova Scotia Society

About this shop

Symbolic Giving Collection

Gardening Supplies
$25

Help support our school garden programs with supplies such as gardening gloves or gardening tools.

Seeds & Starts
$50

Your gift of $50 can help us purchase seeds and transplants for school garden projects, allowing youth to experience the empowerment of growing their own food.

Create a Pollinator Garden
$200

Help create a new garden space to promote pollinators. Butterflyway gardens, featuring native wildflowers and grasses, are being incorporated into the school garden projects supported by Nourish Nova Scotia.

Garden Infrastructure
$250

Your gift of $250 can help add infrastructure to school and community gardens - such as compost systems, rainwater catchment, seating or signage.

Small Hydroponics Kit
$150

Help students learn to grow produce right in their classroom with a small hydroponics starter kit.

Hydroponics Kit
$500

Help students learn to grow produce right in their classroom with a hydroponics starter kit. With a kit of this size, classes can grow enough food to share!

Farm to School Snacks
$50

Your gift of $50 can purchase enough fruit or vegetables for 200 students to try something new!

Farm to School Snack Prep Kit
$100

Your gift of $100 helps equip school volunteers with the tools needed to serve fresh fruit and vegetable snacks to students, such as knives, cutting boards, colanders, and aprons.

Apron
$15

Support the purchase of an apron for youth to wear while attending Nourish workshops.

Food Handlers Certificate for Youth
$30

Help a young person learn transferrable skills and build their resume with food handlers certification.

$40

Your gift of $40 can support a youth's participation in a food skills workshop where they will learn safe food handling, knife skills, preparation techniques and more. Nourish Nova Scotia programming is always free for youth participants!

Kitchen Equipment
$100

Your gift of $100 helps us purchase basic kitchen items, such as a blender, mixer, or food processer, to support youth food programs.

Supplies for a Youth Food Workshop
$400

Your gift of $400 can purchase groceries and supplies for a group of youth to participate in food skills or cooking workshops. Nourish Nova Scotia programming is always free for youth participants!

