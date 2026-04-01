Positively Vegan Society

Event

Vendor Recruitment - Local Market Volunteer

Positively Vegan is looking for an outgoing, enthusiastic volunteer to help recruit vendors for VegFest by connecting with them in person at farmers markets, festivals, and community events. This role focuses on building excitement about VegFest, promoting the benefits of participating, and encouraging vendors to join an event known for its strong community, great atmosphere, and targeted vegan audience.ResponsibilitiesAttend markets and events to connect with potential vendorsPromote VegFest as a fun, high-value event where vendors can make sales and reach an engaged audienceIdentify strong vendor prospects, especially food and product businesses that fit the eventShare vendor information with the team and help direct interested vendors to the application processRepresent Positively Vegan professionally and positively in the communityQualificationsFriendly, confident, and comfortable approaching peopleStrong communication and relationship-building skillsEnthusiastic about VegFest and Positively Vegan’s missionAble to work independently and represent the organization wellFamiliarity with local markets, festivals, and vendor communities is an assetTime CommitmentFlexible, based on availability and local events from January to September, plus November/December markets.Training and SupportInitial guidance and talking points providedDigital materials and outreach tools available for useBenefitsGain hands-on experience in outreach and event promotionBuild connections with local businesses and vendorsHelp shape a vibrant, successful VegFestLetter of recommendation availableWe are seeking volunteers in the following regions: