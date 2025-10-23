Membership

Revive Her Ministries Institute : Welcome Here

Enrollment Now Open! New Year, Intentional Growth Join a movement of women being equipped to lead, heal, and serve with power and purpose. | Class Begins | March 2026 | Not a Seminary | A Practical School of Purpose & Ministry | Behind The Scene of Pulpit Life.A Global Faith-Based Training School for Women in Ministry & Leadership Revive Her Ministries Institute is a dynamic, international, faith-based training school under the Revive Global Network, passionately dedicated to equipping Christian women for impactful ministry, transformative leadership, and deep spiritual growth.We believe that every woman is called to influence her world through the power of God’s Word, spiritual maturity, and servant leadership. Our programs are designed to nurture that calling through biblically grounded courses, mentorship, and practical ministry training that prepare women to lead with confidence and clarity.🌿 RHMI School of Discovery (Springs Session 2026)Are you a woman who senses there's more to your life, but you’re unsure how to step into it?Do you wrestle with self-doubt, emotional wounds, or fear of being seen? Are you longing for healing, mentoring, coaching, and a safe circle of friendship where you can grow?The School of Discovery is a practical, engaging, and empowering two-month journey designed to help you answer foundational questions like:Who am I? Am I enough? What am I called to do?Whether you're in ministry, leadership, or simply navigating a new season, this experience will help you rediscover your identity, build emotional resilience, and walk boldly in your calling—with support, sisterhood, and spiritual activation.This is your time to heal, grow, and become the woman God designed you to be.Theme: “Becoming Her: Rediscovering Identity, Worth & Calling”Duration: 8 weeks (2 courses, 4 weeks each)Cost: $200 per course or $325 for bothCourses Offered (10 Robust Modules):📘 March : Who Am I? Rediscovering Identity | Behind The SceneFocus: Healing, clarity, and confidence in personal and spiritual identityModules:The Identity Crisis – Understanding how life, trauma, and ministry distort identityHow God's Uses Your Pain : The Porters HouseGod’s Blueprint for You – Biblical foundations of identity and purposeBreaking False Labels – Healing from shame, comparison, and rejectionBecoming Her – Embracing your authentic self in ministry and lifePractical Elements:Identity journalingInner healing prayer sessionsPeer sharing circles📘 June: Am I Enough? Confidence, Calling & CapacityFocus: Building emotional resilience and spiritual confidenceModules:The Enough Lie – Confronting insecurity, imposter syndrome, and fearConfidence in Calling – Recognizing and affirming your ministry assignmentCapacity Building – Strengthening emotional, spiritual, and leadership musclesWalking Boldly – Activation, affirmation, and prophetic commissioningPractical Elements:Confidence-building exercisesMinistry role-play and feedbackProphetic activation and prayer🎁 Bonus FeaturesLive Q&A with RHMI FacultyPrivate WhatsApp or Facebook groupCertificate of CompletionOptional coaching sessionThis program is especially powerful for those who feel stuck, overwhelmed, or disconnected from their purpose—and want to start 2026 with spiritual clarity and emotional strength.👩‍🦳 Who It’s ForWomen in ministry seeking personal revival and clarityEmerging leaders who feel called but unsure of their identity or next stepsChristian women navigating transitions in family, faith, or leadershipAnyone ready to heal, grow, and walk boldly in their callingWhy Choose Revive Her Ministries Institute?Christ-centered curriculum tailored for women in ministryNo-Judgement ZoneFully PracticalExperienced faculty with real-world ministry and leadership backgroundsInteractive virtual learning with global community engagementCertificate of Completion for all graduates