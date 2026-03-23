Revive Global Network

Hosted by

Revive Global Network

About this event

ARISE 2026, Canada– Christian Leaders' International Conference

325 Matheson Blvd E Unit 2

Mississauga, ON L4Z 1X8, Canada

International Delegate
$100

🎟️ Registration Fee: $100 CAD (Non-Refundable) Your registration includes: Full access to all conference sessions, workshops, and leadership training Certificate of Attendance upon completion


🏨 Not Included : Accommodations, Local transportation between hotel and event venue & Meals Hotel accommodations and meals are not included in the registration fee.

A booking link for recommended hotels near the venue, along with meal package options, will be provided via email after registration is confirmed.

Canada Resident
Pay what you can

Canada Attendees Only : Please support with any donation you can afford. Thank you.

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