Membership

Royal Canadian Legion Pemberton #201's Membership Renewals

Renew your membership of Royal Canadian Legion Pemberton #201.Founded by Veterans and for Veterans, the Legion is devoted to supporting the men and women who served our country and put their lives on the line for our freedoms and way of life.The Legion is a democratic, non-partisan, member based organization. We endeavour to make a difference in the lives of Veterans, including military and RCMP members and their families; to support our communities and our country, and to always remember the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country.At the Legion, we are guided by three pillars: Remember, Join & GiveRemembrance is the sacred sentiment which bonds all citizens of Canada, together sharing In moments of reflection, fellowship, grief, and gratitude.Joining the Legion means becoming part of a community dedicated to supporting Veterans, honouring our shared history, and carrying the Legion forward into its next century.Giving to the provincial Poppy Fund provides support for Veterans and their families across BC and the Yukon.Your membership sustains remembrance ceremonies, veteran outreach programs, and community gatherings at our branch. By joining, you add your voice and presence to a welcoming space that respects our past and cares for those who served.