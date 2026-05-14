Saint John Horticultural Association

Saint John Horticultural Association

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Our mission

The Saint John Horticultural Association promotes gardening and horticulture through education, community engagement, and support for local gardening initiatives, fostering a love for plants and nature in the Saint John area.
Events
Events
Gardening for Pollinators
Event
Gardening for Pollinators
Jun 9, 6:00 - 7:30 PM ADT
48 Seely St, Saint John, NB E2K 4B3, Canada
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More ways to support us
Support the Saint John Horticultural Association
Membership
Support the Saint John Horticultural Association
Be apart of something beautiful! Support local gardens, connect with nature and grow with us.The Saint John Horticultural Association stewards and advances the Saint John Public Gardens as a public benefit.Through horticultural care, education, conservation‑minded practices, and community engagement, we work in partnership with the City of Saint John to sustain an accessible, inspiring, and well‑managed garden for the enjoyment and learning of all.By supporting us you are impacting the beautification of the city and bringing our park to life!
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Board Memberships
Membership
Board Memberships
Complete your annual membership fee payment below and continue growing with us.
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Saint John Horticultural Association's Shop
Shop
Saint John Horticultural Association's Shop
Welcome to the Saint John Horticultural Association’s Shop 🌱Every purchase helps us share practical gardening knowledge, host workshops, and support the Public Gardens in Saint John.Grow with usWhen you shop here, you’re backing hands-on education in sustainable gardening, local beautification projects, and events that connect new and experienced gardeners. Thank you for helping our community bloom. 🌸
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Our website

https://www.sjha.ca/

Contact information

[email protected]
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