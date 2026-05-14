Membership

Support the Saint John Horticultural Association

Be apart of something beautiful! Support local gardens, connect with nature and grow with us.The Saint John Horticultural Association stewards and advances the Saint John Public Gardens as a public benefit.Through horticultural care, education, conservation‑minded practices, and community engagement, we work in partnership with the City of Saint John to sustain an accessible, inspiring, and well‑managed garden for the enjoyment and learning of all.By supporting us you are impacting the beautification of the city and bringing our park to life!