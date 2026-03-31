Support the Saint John Horticultural Association

Offered by
About the memberships
Valid until May 14, 2027
Monthly digital newsletter
Event invitations
Updates & early announcements
Valid until May 14, 2027
Everything in Seed, plus:
SJHA Sticker
Early access to workshops & talks
Discounts at local garden stores
Valid until May 14, 2027
Everything in Sprout, plus:
SJHA or Public Gardens T-Shirt
Recognition in newsletter/website
Access to group planting days
Early access to events/tickets
Valid until May 14, 2027
Everything in Bloom, plus:
Invite to volunteer appreciation event
Pollinator donations support the planting and care of perennials in our Pollinator Garden. recognition is provided collectively; individual plants are not assigned by donor and may change over time.
Valid until May 14, 2027
Everything in Pollinator, plus:
Feature in newsletter/social media
Priority access to special events
Canopy donations support shrub plantings in the Public Gardens. Dedications are symbolic and do not refer to a specific shrub, which may change as part of normal garden care.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!