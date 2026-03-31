Saint John Horticultural Association

Offered by

Saint John Horticultural Association

About the memberships

Support the Saint John Horticultural Association

Seed Donor
$15

Valid until May 14, 2027

Monthly digital newsletter

Event invitations

Updates & early announcements

Sprout Donor
$30

Valid until May 14, 2027

Everything in Seed, plus:

SJHA Sticker

Early access to workshops & talks

Discounts at local garden stores

Bloom Donor
$60

Valid until May 14, 2027

Everything in Sprout, plus:

SJHA or Public Gardens T-Shirt

Recognition in newsletter/website

Access to group planting days

Early access to events/tickets

Pollinator Donor
$100

Valid until May 14, 2027

Everything in Bloom, plus:

Invite to volunteer appreciation event

Pollinator donations support the planting and care of perennials in our Pollinator Garden. recognition is provided collectively; individual plants are not assigned by donor and may change over time.

Canopy Donor
$250

Valid until May 14, 2027

Everything in Pollinator, plus:

Feature in newsletter/social media

Priority access to special events

Canopy donations support shrub plantings in the Public Gardens. Dedications are symbolic and do not refer to a specific shrub, which may change as part of normal garden care.

Add a donation for Saint John Horticultural Association

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