ShekinahGo

ShekinahGo

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Our mission

ShekinahGo is a faith-based recovery program that empowers individuals to overcome addiction through structured support, discipleship, and skill-building. We provide a safe environment for healing, fostering personal transformation and community engagement.
Past events
Past events
ShekinahGo Outreach Silent Auction
Auction
ShekinahGo Outreach Silent Auction
Mar 17, 12:00 AM PDT
156 Lester Ave, Moncton, NB E1C 4T7, Canada
More ways to support us
Igniting Hope Club
Membership
Igniting Hope Club
Join the Igniting Hope Club and become a vital part of sustaining ShekinahGO's transformative mission across the Maritimes. By contributing monthly, you’ll directly support our outreach efforts, empowering lives and bringing hope to those in recovery.Our goal is to unite 100 supporters donating $100 per month and 50 supporters contributing $50 per month. Together, we can create a powerful network of change-makers driving lasting impact in our communities.As a valued member of the Igniting Hope Club, you’ll enjoy exclusive benefits, including:Regular updates on how your contributions are making a difference.Recognition for your generosity within our community.Business spotlight opportunities for our corporate donors.Custom ShekinahGO merchandise to showcase your support.Charitable tax receipts for your donations.Join us in igniting hope and transforming lives today. Your monthly contribution will ripple through communities, bringing restoration and a brighter future to those who need it most.
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Our website

https://www.shekinahgo.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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