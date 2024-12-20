ShekinahGo Outreach Silent Auction

Spring Cleanup Package
Bid on this exclusive Spring Cleanup Package offered by the men and women of ShekinahGo Ministries! This package includes a one-time yard cleanup service to help you refresh your outdoor space for the season.
Services may include:
✅ Raking and leaf removal
✅ Lawn and garden bed cleanup
✅ Light debris removal
✅ General yard tidying
Get your yard ready for spring while supporting individuals on their journey of recovery and transformation. Don’t miss this opportunity to make a meaningful impact in our community!
Work Package (Moving Service)
CA$75
Moving Service Package
Bid on this valuable moving service package provided by the hardworking men and women of ShekinahGo Ministries. This package includes up to four people and five hours of assistance to help with your move, whether it’s packing, loading, unloading, or other moving-related tasks (depending on the size of the job).
Let us help make your moving day smoother and stress-free while you support individuals on their path to recovery and transformation. Don’t miss this chance to lighten your load and make a difference in our community!
Work Package (Painting Service)
CA$100
Painting Service Package
Bid on this valuable painting service package offered by the skilled men and women of ShekinahGo Ministries. This package includes two experienced workers for 4–6 hours of painting, whether it’s refreshing a room, touching up walls, or tackling a smaller project (depending on the size of the job).
Take the hassle out of your painting project while supporting individuals on their journey of recovery and transformation. Don’t miss this opportunity to enhance your space and contribute to a meaningful cause!
Hot and Cold Cup Package
CA$15
Bid on this fantastic package that includes high-quality, practical items for your everyday needs! This set features:
-A Klein Tools Stainless Steel Tumbler to keep your drinks at the perfect temperature
-A Thermos Stainless Steel Drink Bottle for hydration on the go
-A Popeyes Supplements Shaker Cup for mixing your favorite shakes
Whether you’re at work, at the gym, or on the move, this package has everything you need to stay refreshed. Place your bid today and support ShekinahGo Ministries while upgrading your everyday gear!
BakerStone Pizza Oven
CA$100
Bid on this amazing Bakerstone Pizza Oven Box and take your outdoor cooking to the next level! Perfect for pizza lovers and grilling enthusiasts, this item will allow you to bake your favorite dishes with ease. Your winning bid helps support ShekinahGo Ministries, enabling us to continue providing life-changing programs for men and women on their recovery journey.
Place your bid and make a difference today!
Satco Smart LED Security Floodlight&Camera x2
CA$150
Enhance the security of your home or business with this Satco Smart LED Security Floodlight & Camera bundle (x2). These powerful floodlights feature integrated cameras that allow you to monitor your property with ease, day or night. Perfect for boosting visibility and safety, the smart technology offers remote viewing, motion detection, and more.
Place your bid for this innovative security solution and support ShekinahGo Ministries in their mission to help those in recovery. Your generosity makes a real difference in our community!
