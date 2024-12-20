ShekinahGo Outreach Silent Auction

Moving Service Package Bid on this valuable moving service package provided by the hardworking men and women of ShekinahGo Ministries. This package includes up to four people and five hours of assistance to help with your move, whether it’s packing, loading, unloading, or other moving-related tasks (depending on the size of the job). Let us help make your moving day smoother and stress-free while you support individuals on their path to recovery and transformation. Don’t miss this chance to lighten your load and make a difference in our community!

Moving Service Package Bid on this valuable moving service package provided by the hardworking men and women of ShekinahGo Ministries. This package includes up to four people and five hours of assistance to help with your move, whether it’s packing, loading, unloading, or other moving-related tasks (depending on the size of the job). Let us help make your moving day smoother and stress-free while you support individuals on their path to recovery and transformation. Don’t miss this chance to lighten your load and make a difference in our community!

seeMoreDetailsMobile