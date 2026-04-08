Sorrento Elementary PAC

Sorrento Elementary PAC

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Our mission

We are the Sorrento Elementary Parent Advisory Committee. We believe it takes a village—and we are proud to be a very active part of that village. We are committed to making our school a place where every student can thrive.
Past events
Past events
Griller's Meat Fundraiser
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Griller's Meat Fundraiser
Apr 8, 1:00 AM - May 4, 11:59 PM PDT
More ways to support us
Demille's Farm Box Fundraiser
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Demille's Farm Box Fundraiser
Nourish Your Family & Support Sorrento Elementary with Our Monthly PAC Food Box Program!We've partnered with Demille's Farm Market, Shuswap Food Action and SD83 to bring you a great selection of BC-grown produce for just $25 per box, with $5 from every sale going directly to our PAC.What's inside? Each box typically contains 5lbs of apples, 5lbs of potatoes, 3lbs of onions and 5 lbs carrots plus variety of seasonal fresh produce.Details on each box will be released closer to delivery.Place your order by 3 PM on the first Wednesday of each month (except January). Then collect your fresh food box at Sorrento Elementary between 2-3 PM on the second Thursday of each month.Upcoming Delivery Dates: November 13 December 11January 15 February 12March 12 April 9May 14June 11.Order for the year or order each month as you need it. Just don't miss out on this delicious fresh food box.Ready to order or have questions? Contact us at [email protected]
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Fore the Kids 2026: Premium North Shuswap golf at unbeatable deals
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Fore the Kids 2026: Premium North Shuswap golf at unbeatable deals
Get ready to tee off for a great cause! North Shuswap Golf Course has partnered with Sorrento Elementary to offer exclusive, discounted golf packages for the 2026 season. Every package purchased provides incredible value for golfers while generating a direct cash contribution to support our students and educators.With a total fundraising goal of $5,000, your time on the green makes a real difference in the classroom.General Conditions & InformationAvailability: Packages are valid after 10:00 a.m..Exclusions: Not valid on long weekends.Family Specific: The Family Play & Dine package is valid for afternoon play only.Club Rentals: Available at a special discounted rate with any package purchase—contact the pro shop at 250.955.2323 for details.
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Support Sorrento Elementary School
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Support Sorrento Elementary School
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Our website

https://sor.sd83.bc.ca/

Contact information

[email protected]

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