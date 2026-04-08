Sorrento Elementary PAC

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Fore the Kids 2026: Premium North Shuswap golf at unbeatable deals

Get ready to tee off for a great cause! North Shuswap Golf Course has partnered with Sorrento Elementary to offer exclusive, discounted golf packages for the 2026 season. Every package purchased provides incredible value for golfers while generating a direct cash contribution to support our students and educators.With a total fundraising goal of $5,000, your time on the green makes a real difference in the classroom.General Conditions & InformationAvailability: Packages are valid after 10:00 a.m..Exclusions: Not valid on long weekends.Family Specific: The Family Play & Dine package is valid for afternoon play only.Club Rentals: Available at a special discounted rate with any package purchase—contact the pro shop at 250.955.2323 for details.