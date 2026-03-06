Fore the Kids 2026: Premium North Shuswap golf at unbeatable deals

About this shop
Regular Price - $196 - You save $76!
Perfect for family fun on the course!
Includes:
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Regular Price - $90 - You save $20!
A great deal for a day on the course with your favourite kid!
Includes:
Terms & Conditions
Regular Price - $90 - You save $5!
Bring a friend and enjoy a relaxed round!
Includes:
Terms & Conditions
Regular Price - $28.50 - You save $3.50!
Simple, flexible, and a great way to support our school.
Includes:
Terms & Conditions
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!