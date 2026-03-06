Sorrento Elementary PAC

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Sorrento Elementary PAC

About this shop

Fore the Kids 2026: Premium North Shuswap golf at unbeatable deals

Family Play & Dine Package item
Family Play & Dine Package
$120

Regular Price - $196 - You save $76!

Perfect for family fun on the course!


Includes:

  • 2 Adult 9‑Hole Green Fees
  • 2 Youth 9‑Hole Green Fees
  • 2 Power Carts
  • 5 Hot Dogs
  • 5 Non‑Alcoholic Beverages


Terms & Conditions

  • Valid after 10:00 a.m.
  • Not valid on long weekends
  • Family Package valid afternoons only
  • Valid for the 2026 golf season
  • Add-on discounted club rentals available — contact the Pro Shop: 250‑955‑2323
Adult & Youth Ride & Snack Package item
Adult & Youth Ride & Snack Package
$70

Regular Price - $90 - You save $20!


A great deal for a day on the course with your favourite kid!


Includes:

  • 1 Adult 9‑Hole Green Fee
  • 1 Youth 9‑Hole Green Fee
  • 1 Power Cart
  • 2 Hot Dogs
  • 2 Non‑Alcoholic Beverages

Terms & Conditions

  • Valid after 10:00 a.m.
  • Not valid on long weekends
  • Family Package valid afternoons only
  • Valid for the 2026 golf season
  • Add-on discounted club rentals available — contact the Pro Shop: 250‑955‑2323
Adult Duo Ride & Refresh Package item
Adult Duo Ride & Refresh Package
$70

Regular Price - $90 - You save $5!


Bring a friend and enjoy a relaxed round!


Includes:

  • 2 Adult 9‑Hole Green Fees
  • 1 Power Cart
  • 2 Adult Beverages

Terms & Conditions

  • Valid after 10:00 a.m.
  • Not valid on long weekends
  • Family Package valid afternoons only
  • Valid for the 2026 golf season
  • Add-on discounted club rentals available — contact the Pro Shop: 250‑955‑2323
Adult 9-Hole Green Fee item
Adult 9-Hole Green Fee
$25

Regular Price - $28.50 - You save $3.50!


Simple, flexible, and a great way to support our school.


Includes:

  • 1 Adult 9‑Hole Green Fee

Terms & Conditions

  • Valid after 10:00 a.m.
  • Not valid on long weekends
  • Family Package valid afternoons only
  • Valid for the 2026 golf season
  • Add-on discounted club rentals available — contact the Pro Shop: 250‑955‑2323
Add a donation for Sorrento Elementary PAC

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