Specialisterne Canada Inc.

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Sponsorship - A Night of Inclusion & Laughter with Specialisterne

On June 11, 2026, Specialisterne is hosting a comedy fundraiser - A Night of Inclusion & Laughter with Specialisterne - Celebrating Inclusive Employment. We are proud to host internationally acclaimed autistic comedian Michael McCreary for an intimate show at Town Brewery (Jackson Hall).We are pleased to also have Whitby Mayor - Elizabeth Roy providing opening remarks, highlighting Durham Region’s commitment to diversity and economic growth. This event brings together local leaders, businesses, and the community to champion a workforce where neurodivergent talent—including those with Autism, ADHD, and learning disabilities—is recognized, valued, and hired. This event would not be possible without your generous sponsorship. It is events like these that support us in raising knowledge and awareness about the importance of neuro-inclusion and cognitive accessibility in the workplace and training and upskilling neurodivergent job seekers for the future of work. If you would like to contribute further, contact us to become a volunteer, or talk to your friends about our cause!Thank you!Radha MacCulloch, CEOSpecialisterne Canada Inc.