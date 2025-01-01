Specialisterne Canada Inc.
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Specialisterne Canada Inc.

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Specialisterne Canada Inc.

Our mission

Specialisterne Canada empowers neurodivergent individuals by promoting their unique talents and skills, particularly in STEAM fields. We create job opportunities and foster inclusive workplaces, helping to build a diverse and innovative workforce.
Events
Events
A Night of Inclusion & Laughter with Specialisterne - Celebrating Inclusive Employment
Event
A Night of Inclusion & Laughter with Specialisterne - Celebrating Inclusive Employment
Jun 11, 7:00 - 9:00 PM EDT
244 Brock St S, Whitby, ON L1N 4K1, Canada
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More ways to support us
Donate to Build Meaningful Pathways to Employment for Neurodivergent Canadians
Donation
Donate to Build Meaningful Pathways to Employment for Neurodivergent Canadians
Your donation opens pathways to meaningful work for neurodivergent Canadians. Your gift directly supports our efforts in raising knowledge and awareness about the importance of neuro-inclusion and cognitive accessibility in the workplace and training and upskilling neurodivergent job seekers for the future of work. Specialisterne Canada is a not-for-profit organization and is a registered charity BN: 843265174RR0001.
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Sponsorship - A Night of Inclusion & Laughter with Specialisterne
Custom
Sponsorship - A Night of Inclusion & Laughter with Specialisterne
On June 11, 2026, Specialisterne is hosting a comedy fundraiser - A Night of Inclusion & Laughter with Specialisterne - Celebrating Inclusive Employment. We are proud to host internationally acclaimed autistic comedian Michael McCreary for an intimate show at Town Brewery (Jackson Hall).We are pleased to also have Whitby Mayor - Elizabeth Roy providing opening remarks, highlighting Durham Region’s commitment to diversity and economic growth. This event brings together local leaders, businesses, and the community to champion a workforce where neurodivergent talent—including those with Autism, ADHD, and learning disabilities—is recognized, valued, and hired. This event would not be possible without your generous sponsorship. It is events like these that support us in raising knowledge and awareness about the importance of neuro-inclusion and cognitive accessibility in the workplace and training and upskilling neurodivergent job seekers for the future of work. If you would like to contribute further, contact us to become a volunteer, or talk to your friends about our cause!Thank you!Radha MacCulloch, CEOSpecialisterne Canada Inc.
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Our website

https://ca.specialisterne.com/

Contact information

[email protected]
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