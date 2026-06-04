Specialisterne's Silent Auction

Proudly purchased from Melly’s Market to support their mission of providing employment and skills training for people with developmental disabilities.



Indulge in a delicious assortment of treats from one of Whitby’s most beloved community hubs! Melly’s Market is putting together a beautiful, custom package featuring their premium signature coffee and a mouth-watering selection of fresh sweets. It’s the perfect recipe for a cozy morning at home or a delightful afternoon pick-me-up.