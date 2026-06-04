Specialisterne Canada Inc.

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Specialisterne Canada Inc.

About this event

Specialisterne's Silent Auction

Springwood Giftcard ($50) item
Springwood Giftcard ($50)
$20

Starting bid

Item Name: $50 Springwood Gift Card

Description: Treat yourself to something amazing at Springwood! Whether you’re planning a great night out, a delicious meal, or looking to discover a local favorite, this gift card is the perfect excuse to treat yourself while supporting a fantastic cause.

Flying Squirrel Passes (4) item
Flying Squirrel Passes (4)
$40

Starting bid

Item Name: 4 passes to Flying Squirrel (Whitby location)
Description: Bid on a pack of 4 general admission jump passes to Flying Squirrel Indoor Trampoline Park in Whitby. Valid for standard walk-in jump time


Reptilia family package (2 adult & 4 kids) item
Reptilia family package (2 adult & 4 kids)
$45

Starting bid

Bid on a family pass pack to Reptilia Zoo in Whitby. This pack provides standard day-admission access to Canada's largest indoor reptile zoo, featuring over 250 species of reptiles, amphibians, and arachnids.

Includes:

  • 2 General Admission Adult Passes (Ages 13–64)
  • 4 General Admission Child Passes (Ages 4–12)
  • Note: Children 3 and under receive free entry.
1 Spa Village Access Gift Card item
1 Spa Village Access Gift Card
$45

Starting bid

Bid on a gift certificate for a Spa Village Access experience at Thermëa Spa Village in Whitby. This voucher grants one guest full access to the thermal cycle facilities, including the outdoor pools, saunas, steam rooms, and relaxation areas.

Legal Will & Powers of Attorney Package - Value $1,000 item
Legal Will & Powers of Attorney Package - Value $1,000
$350

Starting bid

Valued at $1,000 - Give yourself and your loved ones true peace of mind. This comprehensive legal package includes the preparation and drafting of a legal Will and Powers of Attorney, tailored for either a single individual or a couple. Handled by the trusted professionals at Nolan Persaud, this essential package ensures your future and your family are fully protected.

$100 La Vie Photography Gift Card - Personality Portrait item
$100 La Vie Photography Gift Card - Personality Portrait
$40

Starting bid

Capture what makes you, your child, or a loved one truly unique! This $100 gift card is valid toward a stunning "Personality Portrait Session" with La Vie Photography. Perfect for celebrating individual character, creating a timeless keepsake, or updating your family portfolio with a professional, artistic touch.

2023 "The North End" – Hall Winery Bottle of Wine item
2023 "The North End" – Hall Winery Bottle of Wine
$40

Starting bid

Elevate your wine collection or your next dinner party with this exceptional bottle of 2023 "The North End" from the prestigious Hall Winery. Perfect for wine enthusiasts and collectors alike, this bottle offers a taste of premium craftsmanship while supporting a wonderful cause.

  • Value: $95.00
Perfect Practice 8ft Putting Mat item
Perfect Practice 8ft Putting Mat
$70

Starting bid

Master your short game from the comfort of your home or office! The Perfect Practice 8ft Putting Mat is the ultimate training tool for golf enthusiasts of all skill levels. Featuring a premium crystal velvet surface for a true roll, automatic ball return, and precise alignment guides, it’s designed to help you build a more confident, consistent stroke.


$300 KB Restaurant Gift Card - Fine Dining Experience item
$300 KB Restaurant Gift Card - Fine Dining Experience
$110

Starting bid

Treat yourself to an unforgettable culinary experience at Whitby’s premier dining destination! KB Restaurant is celebrated for its incredible farm-to-table menu, showcasing fresh, locally sourced ingredients and exceptional creativity. Whether it’s an elegant date night, a family celebration, or a premium night out with friends, this $300 gift card guarantees an extraordinary evening of food, wine, and atmosphere.

The Brock House - Brunch for Two - Valued at $75 item
The Brock House - Brunch for Two - Valued at $75
$30

Starting bid

Treat yourself and a guest to the ultimate weekend comfort food experience! Enjoy a delicious Sunday Brunch for Two at Whitby’s iconic Brock House. Known for its warm, inviting atmosphere and incredible menu, this local favourite is the perfect place to catch up, relax, and enjoy an amazing meal together.


Round of Golf for Four (Foursome) at Royal Ashburn Golf Club item
Round of Golf for Four (Foursome) at Royal Ashburn Golf Club
$200

Starting bid

Gather your favorite foursome and hit the links at one of Canada's top-ranked golf destinations! Royal Ashburn Golf Club offers a spectacular, pristine 18-hole championship course that challenges and delights players of all skill levels. Perfect for a corporate day out, a weekend with friends, or the ultimate golf getaway right in our own backyard.

Oakley Sutro Lite Sunglasses (White / Prizm Ruby) item
Oakley Sutro Lite Sunglasses (White / Prizm Ruby)
$90

Starting bid

Level up your sport and style game! The Oakley Sutro Lite features a high-wrap, semi-rimless frame designed to increase your field of view while providing optimal protection. Equipped with Oakley’s legendary Prizm™ Ruby lenses, they are engineered to enhance color and contrast so you can see in vivid detail. Perfect for cycling, training, or a sunny day on the patio.

  • Retail Value: $248.00
Oakley Encoder Sport Sunglasses (Red & Black / Prizm Road) item
Oakley Encoder Sport Sunglasses (Red & Black / Prizm Road)
$115

Starting bid

Designed specifically for peak performance across multiple sport categories, the Oakley Encoder is a premium, ultra-functional shield style. It features an exciting wrap design, calibrated rigidity, and low-profile temples designed to fit perfectly under hats and helmets. Complete with Prizm™ Road lenses, they optimize detail to help you spot subtle changes in road textures instantly.

  • Retail Value: $328.00
Town Brewery Prize Basket - Value $110 item
Town Brewery Prize Basket - Value $110
$45

Starting bid

Take the Town Brewery experience home with you! This curated prize basket features everything a local craft beer lover needs to show their hometown pride. From gear to fresh pours, this package has you completely covered for your next visit.

What’s Inside:

  • 4 Free Pint Cards (Good for your next rounds on us!)
  • Premium Town Brewery Glassware
  • Official Town Brewery T-Shirt
  • Official Town Brewery Hat
Melly's Market Coffee & Sweets Gift Basket item
Melly's Market Coffee & Sweets Gift Basket
$15

Starting bid

Proudly purchased from Melly’s Market to support their mission of providing employment and skills training for people with developmental disabilities.


Indulge in a delicious assortment of treats from one of Whitby’s most beloved community hubs! Melly’s Market is putting together a beautiful, custom package featuring their premium signature coffee and a mouth-watering selection of fresh sweets. It’s the perfect recipe for a cozy morning at home or a delightful afternoon pick-me-up.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!