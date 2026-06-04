Specialisterne's Silent Auction

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Item Name: $50 Springwood Gift Card
Description: Treat yourself to something amazing at Springwood! Whether you’re planning a great night out, a delicious meal, or looking to discover a local favorite, this gift card is the perfect excuse to treat yourself while supporting a fantastic cause.
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Item Name: 4 passes to Flying Squirrel (Whitby location)
Description: Bid on a pack of 4 general admission jump passes to Flying Squirrel Indoor Trampoline Park in Whitby. Valid for standard walk-in jump time
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Bid on a family pass pack to Reptilia Zoo in Whitby. This pack provides standard day-admission access to Canada's largest indoor reptile zoo, featuring over 250 species of reptiles, amphibians, and arachnids.
Includes:
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Bid on a gift certificate for a Spa Village Access experience at Thermëa Spa Village in Whitby. This voucher grants one guest full access to the thermal cycle facilities, including the outdoor pools, saunas, steam rooms, and relaxation areas.
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Valued at $1,000 - Give yourself and your loved ones true peace of mind. This comprehensive legal package includes the preparation and drafting of a legal Will and Powers of Attorney, tailored for either a single individual or a couple. Handled by the trusted professionals at Nolan Persaud, this essential package ensures your future and your family are fully protected.
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Capture what makes you, your child, or a loved one truly unique! This $100 gift card is valid toward a stunning "Personality Portrait Session" with La Vie Photography. Perfect for celebrating individual character, creating a timeless keepsake, or updating your family portfolio with a professional, artistic touch.
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Elevate your wine collection or your next dinner party with this exceptional bottle of 2023 "The North End" from the prestigious Hall Winery. Perfect for wine enthusiasts and collectors alike, this bottle offers a taste of premium craftsmanship while supporting a wonderful cause.
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Master your short game from the comfort of your home or office! The Perfect Practice 8ft Putting Mat is the ultimate training tool for golf enthusiasts of all skill levels. Featuring a premium crystal velvet surface for a true roll, automatic ball return, and precise alignment guides, it’s designed to help you build a more confident, consistent stroke.
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Treat yourself to an unforgettable culinary experience at Whitby’s premier dining destination! KB Restaurant is celebrated for its incredible farm-to-table menu, showcasing fresh, locally sourced ingredients and exceptional creativity. Whether it’s an elegant date night, a family celebration, or a premium night out with friends, this $300 gift card guarantees an extraordinary evening of food, wine, and atmosphere.
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Treat yourself and a guest to the ultimate weekend comfort food experience! Enjoy a delicious Sunday Brunch for Two at Whitby’s iconic Brock House. Known for its warm, inviting atmosphere and incredible menu, this local favourite is the perfect place to catch up, relax, and enjoy an amazing meal together.
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Gather your favorite foursome and hit the links at one of Canada's top-ranked golf destinations! Royal Ashburn Golf Club offers a spectacular, pristine 18-hole championship course that challenges and delights players of all skill levels. Perfect for a corporate day out, a weekend with friends, or the ultimate golf getaway right in our own backyard.
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Level up your sport and style game! The Oakley Sutro Lite features a high-wrap, semi-rimless frame designed to increase your field of view while providing optimal protection. Equipped with Oakley’s legendary Prizm™ Ruby lenses, they are engineered to enhance color and contrast so you can see in vivid detail. Perfect for cycling, training, or a sunny day on the patio.
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Designed specifically for peak performance across multiple sport categories, the Oakley Encoder is a premium, ultra-functional shield style. It features an exciting wrap design, calibrated rigidity, and low-profile temples designed to fit perfectly under hats and helmets. Complete with Prizm™ Road lenses, they optimize detail to help you spot subtle changes in road textures instantly.
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Take the Town Brewery experience home with you! This curated prize basket features everything a local craft beer lover needs to show their hometown pride. From gear to fresh pours, this package has you completely covered for your next visit.
What’s Inside:
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Proudly purchased from Melly’s Market to support their mission of providing employment and skills training for people with developmental disabilities.
Indulge in a delicious assortment of treats from one of Whitby’s most beloved community hubs! Melly’s Market is putting together a beautiful, custom package featuring their premium signature coffee and a mouth-watering selection of fresh sweets. It’s the perfect recipe for a cozy morning at home or a delightful afternoon pick-me-up.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!