Stepping Stones Crisis Society
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Our mission
Stepping Stones Crisis Society provides essential support and resources for individuals facing domestic violence and crisis situations, empowering them to reclaim their lives through advocacy, shelter, and community education.
Past events
Past events
Event
Walk A Mile In Her Shoes: Register
Apr 25, 10:00 - 2:00 PM MDT
7825 51 St #1759, Cold Lake, AB T9M 0B6, Canada
Event
Done To Death: A Murder Mystery Dinner Fundraiser
Oct 4, 5:30 - 10:30 PM MDT
4608 38 Ave, Cold Lake, AB T9M 1K6, Canada
More ways to support us
Donation
Walk A Mile In Her Shoes 2026
$1,180 of $10,000 goal
Donate today
Donation
Curtis Hargrove: Heel Yeah! 48 hour challenge.
$1,427 of $1,000 goal
Donate today
Our website
https://steppingstonessociety.ca/
Contact information
[email protected]
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