Stewardship Pemberton Society

Stewardship Pemberton Harvest Boxes are a 17-week subscription of fresh vegetables grown at the Pemberton Secondary School. Each box contains 6-10 varieties of seasonal vegetables, such as fresh greens, root vegetables, tomatoes, and more! 🥕 Your investment directly funds Stewardship Pemberton's food security initiatives. Each box contains $30 worth of fresh, locally-grown produce, providing you with value while supporting the local community. Dates: 17-week program. Starting June 24th and ending in October.Pick Up: Wednesdays from PSS or delivery in town between 12:00 and 5:30 pm Cost: Sliding scale:🌱 Sprout Share: $340 subscription ($20 per box) 🍅 Harvest Share: $510 subscription ($30 per box)🥬 Abundance Share: $680 subscription ($40 per box)*optional add-on: delivery in town, $85 ($5 per box delivery)We use a sliding scale to make fresh, local food more accessible while reflecting the true cost of growing it. If you’re able to pay more, your contribution helps support others in our community and strengthens local food security. If you need a lower price, we’re glad you’re here; this program is for everyone.Cancellations and weeks away: We can accommodate some changes for vacations. Please reach out to [email protected]
. The Pemberton Secondary School (PSS) Farm provides students with hands-on learning opportunities to grow food for their school. We began partnering with PSS on the garden project in the Fall of 2023, and it’s been a growing success since!Students help tend to the garden from seed to harvest! By working in the garden, students learn not just how to grow food, but why it’s important - for our local food system and our community.