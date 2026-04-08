Stewardship Pemberton Society
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Stewardship Pemberton Society

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Stewardship Pemberton Society

Our mission

Stewardship Pemberton Society fosters community engagement and environmental stewardship through education, advocacy, and hands-on projects, aiming to protect local ecosystems and enhance the quality of life in Pemberton.
Past events
Past events
Stewardship Pemberton Society's 20th Anniversary Silent Auction
Auction
Stewardship Pemberton Society's 20th Anniversary Silent Auction
May 3, 8:00 PM PDT
One Mile Lake, Pemberton, BC V0N, Canada
More ways to support us
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Stewardship Pemberton Harvest Boxes
Stewardship Pemberton Harvest Boxes are a 17-week subscription of fresh vegetables grown at the Pemberton Secondary School. Each box contains 6-10 varieties of seasonal vegetables, such as fresh greens, root vegetables, tomatoes, and more! 🥕 Your investment directly funds Stewardship Pemberton's food security initiatives. Each box contains $30 worth of fresh, locally-grown produce, providing you with value while supporting the local community. Dates: 17-week program. Starting June 24th and ending in October.Pick Up: Wednesdays from PSS or delivery in town between 12:00 and 5:30 pm Cost: Sliding scale:🌱 Sprout Share: $340 subscription ($20 per box) 🍅 Harvest Share: $510 subscription ($30 per box)🥬 Abundance Share: $680 subscription ($40 per box)*optional add-on: delivery in town, $85 ($5 per box delivery)We use a sliding scale to make fresh, local food more accessible while reflecting the true cost of growing it. If you’re able to pay more, your contribution helps support others in our community and strengthens local food security. If you need a lower price, we’re glad you’re here; this program is for everyone.Cancellations and weeks away: We can accommodate some changes for vacations. Please reach out to [email protected]. The Pemberton Secondary School (PSS) Farm provides students with hands-on learning opportunities to grow food for their school. We began partnering with PSS on the garden project in the Fall of 2023, and it’s been a growing success since!Students help tend to the garden from seed to harvest! By working in the garden, students learn not just how to grow food, but why it’s important - for our local food system and our community.
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Donate to Support our Community Programming
Donation
Donate to Support our Community Programming
Support Stewardship Pemberton Society in protecting and celebrating the natural spaces that make our community unique. Your donation helps fund environmental education, food security, habitat stewardship, youth programming, and local conservation initiatives throughout the Pemberton Valley.Every contribution, big or small, helps strengthen community connections to the land and supports a healthier future for people and nature alike.
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Stewardship Pemberton Society's Shop
Shop
Stewardship Pemberton Society's Shop
Welcome to Stewardship Pemberton Society’s Shop 🌱Every purchase helps grow local food security, environmental education, and hands-on learning in our community.
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Our website

https://stewardshippembertonsociety.com/

Contact information

[email protected]
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