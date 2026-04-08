Stewardship Pemberton Society's 20th Anniversary Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Whistler Blackcomb Edge Card 5-Day - Winter Valid for 2026/27 season. Value $560. Holiday and peak-period date restrictions will be updated prior to the season start. *digital item
Starting bid
Enjoy a 2-night stay in a two bedroom suite at the Tantalus Lodge in Whistler. Expires June 30, 2027. Value $898.
Subject to availability and some back out dates apply: Dec 17, 2026-March 31, 2027, May 13-17, 2027, and holiday long weekends. *digital item
Starting bid
Copper Cayuse Outfitters 1/2 day ride for two in the Birkenhead. Value $840. Valid in the 2026 and 2027 seasons. Subject to availability. *digital item
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Single day summer scenic / hiking ticket for Whistler Blackcomb. Valid for Summer 2026. Value $105. Holiday and peak-period date restrictions apply. *digital item
Starting bid
18 holes of golf for two players. $485 value. Cart not included. Valid Monday-Thursday anytime. Fridays, Sundays and holidays after 12pm. Expires October 11, 2026. *digital item
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1 WB Single Day Mountain Bike Park Ticket. Valid for Summer 2026. Value $95. Holiday and peak-period date restrictions apply. *digital item
Starting bid
2 Adults on the Eagle Tour. Valid: Sunday through Friday excluding public holidays, long weekends & Christmas Holidays. Expiry: 15th April 2027. Value $400. *digital item
Starting bid
1 WB Single Day Mountain Bike Park Ticket. Valid for Summer 2026. Value $95. Holiday and peak-period date restrictions apply. *digital item
Starting bid
18 holes of golf for 4 players. Valid Monday to Friday excluding holidays. Expires September 30, 2026. Value $360. *digital item
Starting bid
1 WB Single Day Mountain Bike Park Ticket. Valid for Summer 2026. Value $95. Holiday and peak-period date restrictions apply. *digital item
Starting bid
1 x 60-minute personal training session with Becky from Ride Wild Training at her new studio item in downtown Pemberton. Value $100. *digital item
Starting bid
Locally made, Farm-to-Bottle all natural body products. 44g SacredSelf Body Oil, 25g Tallow Botanica, 10g Lip Service. www.truenorthfarmacy.com for details. Value $132. *physical items
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$140 gift certificate to Armchair Books Whistler donated by the Pembie Lit Ladies Book Club. *physical item
Starting bid
2x Flower U-Pick Tickets. Come and create your own large flower bouquet in this two-hour on-farm experience in Pemberton. Wander our private flower fields, fill your bucket with as many stems as you like, with free rein on all our flower beds, and then arrange your bouquet. *Valid for 2026 season. Value $170. *digital item
Starting bid
$50 Gift Certificate for their online store.
The BC Eco Seed Co-op is a producers' co-operative growing and providing 100% BC-grown
vegetable, herb, flower, and grain seed that is ecologically grown and certified organic,
open-pollinated, regionally selected, and GE-free. All our seeds are grown by our 28 members on
farms across the province. *digital item
Starting bid
$50 Dining gift certificate for Whistler Blackcomb restaurants. Expires March 1, 2027. *digital item
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Pedrini Construction Ltd. Gift Certificate toward two hours of construction work (small building project). Value $150. *digital item
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$50 Gift Certificate to The British Baker. *physical item
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Service, includes oil change, inspection and fluid level checks. Value $250. Mountain Auto in Pemberton. *digital item
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$250 Gift Certificate to The Pony in Pemberton. *physical item
Starting bid
Equine Facilitated Learning - a 1.5 hour introductory session to understand the magic and wisdom horses offer us. Create loving safe sacred space for your heart to heal. Value $180. *digital item
Starting bid
Couples 20 min infra-red sauna, followed by cold plunge & hot stone treatment for relaxation hosted by Lisa Pedrini at Lisa's home in Pemberton. Value $120. *digital item
Starting bid
100$ Gift Card to Dandelion and Clover in Pemberton. *physical item
Starting bid
4-pc garden tool set with transplanting trowel (Cutco). Value $180. Donated by Lisa Hilton Real Estate. *physical item
Starting bid
One load of gravel delivered in the
Pemberton/Whistler area from Coastal Mountain Excavations, valued at $500.00. Valid until December, 2026. Advanced booking required. *digital item
Starting bid
The Gift certificate can be redeemed for baked goods or brunch at the Birken House Bakery to the value of $25.00. *digital item
Starting bid
Mirr Stay Wild Water Bottle 20oz and Wake Water Peach Mango 8x5g. Value $80.74. *physical item
Starting bid
New patient visit (value $130) or 2 return visits (value $150) - winner selects. *digital item
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Antler & Clear yellow and Green earring & pendant set by Stew McNolty. $30 value. *physical item
Starting bid
Antler & pink bead earring & pendant set by Stew McNolty. And Buffalo horn & Pink bead keyring. $45 value. *physical item
Starting bid
Locally made Antler & local timber jewelry holder by Stew McNolty and Antler & red bead earrings (the rest of the jewelry is not included). $95 value. *physical item
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