Stewardship Pemberton Society

Hosted by

Stewardship Pemberton Society

About this event

Stewardship Pemberton Society's 20th Anniversary Silent Auction

Pick-up location

One Mile Lake, Pemberton, BC V0N, Canada

1 Whistler Blackcomb Edge Card 5-Day item
1 Whistler Blackcomb Edge Card 5-Day
$392

Starting bid

Whistler Blackcomb Edge Card 5-Day - Winter Valid for 2026/27 season. Value $560. Holiday and peak-period date restrictions will be updated prior to the season start. *digital item

2-Night Stay at the Tantalus Lodge Whistler item
2-Night Stay at the Tantalus Lodge Whistler
$300

Starting bid

Enjoy a 2-night stay in a two bedroom suite at the Tantalus Lodge in Whistler. Expires June 30, 2027. Value $898.


Subject to availability and some back out dates apply: Dec 17, 2026-March 31, 2027, May 13-17, 2027, and holiday long weekends. *digital item

Horseback Ride for Two with Copper Cayuse Outfitters item
Horseback Ride for Two with Copper Cayuse Outfitters
$400

Starting bid

Copper Cayuse Outfitters 1/2 day ride for two in the Birkenhead. Value $840. Valid in the 2026 and 2027 seasons. Subject to availability. *digital item

1 WB Single Day Summer Scenic/Hiking Ticket item
1 WB Single Day Summer Scenic/Hiking Ticket
$73.50

Starting bid

Single day summer scenic / hiking ticket for Whistler Blackcomb. Valid for Summer 2026. Value $105. Holiday and peak-period date restrictions apply. *digital item

Big Sky Golf Club item
Big Sky Golf Club
$280

Starting bid

18 holes of golf for two players. $485 value. Cart not included. Valid Monday-Thursday anytime. Fridays, Sundays and holidays after 12pm. Expires October 11, 2026. *digital item

1 WB Single Day Mountain Bike Park Ticket #1 item
1 WB Single Day Mountain Bike Park Ticket #1
$66.50

Starting bid

1 WB Single Day Mountain Bike Park Ticket. Valid for Summer 2026. Value $95. Holiday and peak-period date restrictions apply. *digital item

2 Adults on the Eagle Tour with Ziptrek Ecotours item
2 Adults on the Eagle Tour with Ziptrek Ecotours
$250

Starting bid

2 Adults on the Eagle Tour. Valid: Sunday through Friday excluding public holidays, long weekends & Christmas Holidays. Expiry: 15th April 2027. Value $400. *digital item

1 WB Single Day Mountain Bike Park Ticket #2 item
1 WB Single Day Mountain Bike Park Ticket #2
$66.50

Starting bid

1 WB Single Day Mountain Bike Park Ticket. Valid for Summer 2026. Value $95. Holiday and peak-period date restrictions apply. *digital item

Sun Stone Golf Club item
Sun Stone Golf Club
$200

Starting bid

18 holes of golf for 4 players. Valid Monday to Friday excluding holidays. Expires September 30, 2026. Value $360. *digital item

1 WB Single Day Mountain Bike Park Ticket #3 item
1 WB Single Day Mountain Bike Park Ticket #3
$66.50

Starting bid

1 WB Single Day Mountain Bike Park Ticket. Valid for Summer 2026. Value $95. Holiday and peak-period date restrictions apply. *digital item

Personal Training Session item
Personal Training Session
$65

Starting bid

1 x 60-minute personal training session with Becky from Ride Wild Training at her new studio item in downtown Pemberton. Value $100. *digital item

True North Farmacy item
True North Farmacy
$44

Starting bid

Locally made, Farm-to-Bottle all natural body products. 44g SacredSelf Body Oil, 25g Tallow Botanica, 10g Lip Service. www.truenorthfarmacy.com for details. Value $132. *physical items

$140 Armchair Books Gift Certificate item
$140 Armchair Books Gift Certificate
$80

Starting bid

$140 gift certificate to Armchair Books Whistler donated by the Pembie Lit Ladies Book Club. *physical item

Flower U-Pick for Two item
Flower U-Pick for Two
$90

Starting bid

2x Flower U-Pick Tickets. Come and create your own large flower bouquet in this two-hour on-farm experience in Pemberton. Wander our private flower fields, fill your bucket with as many stems as you like, with free rein on all our flower beds, and then arrange your bouquet. *Valid for 2026 season. Value $170. *digital item

$50 Gift Certificate item
$50 Gift Certificate
$25

Starting bid

$50 Gift Certificate for their online store.

The BC Eco Seed Co-op is a producers' co-operative growing and providing 100% BC-grown

vegetable, herb, flower, and grain seed that is ecologically grown and certified organic,

open-pollinated, regionally selected, and GE-free. All our seeds are grown by our 28 members on

farms across the province. *digital item

WB $50 Dining Credit item
WB $50 Dining Credit
$35

Starting bid

$50 Dining gift certificate for Whistler Blackcomb restaurants. Expires March 1, 2027. *digital item

Two hours of construction work item
Two hours of construction work
$70

Starting bid

Pedrini Construction Ltd. Gift Certificate toward two hours of construction work (small building project). Value $150. *digital item

$50 The British Baker Gift Certificate item
$50 The British Baker Gift Certificate
$25

Starting bid

$50 Gift Certificate to The British Baker. *physical item

Mountain Auto Vehicle Service item
Mountain Auto Vehicle Service
$80

Starting bid

Service, includes oil change, inspection and fluid level checks. Value $250. Mountain Auto in Pemberton. *digital item

$250 Gift Certificate to The Pony item
$250 Gift Certificate to The Pony
$80

Starting bid

$250 Gift Certificate to The Pony in Pemberton. *physical item

Canterway Farm - Mystic Heart Signature Session item
Canterway Farm - Mystic Heart Signature Session
$88

Starting bid

Equine Facilitated Learning - a 1.5 hour introductory session to understand the magic and wisdom horses offer us. Create loving safe sacred space for your heart to heal. Value $180. *digital item

Home Spa Relaxation for Two item
Home Spa Relaxation for Two
$55

Starting bid

Couples 20 min infra-red sauna, followed by cold plunge & hot stone treatment for relaxation hosted by Lisa Pedrini at Lisa's home in Pemberton. Value $120. *digital item

$100 Gift Certificate to Dandelion and Clover item
$100 Gift Certificate to Dandelion and Clover
$50

Starting bid

100$ Gift Card to Dandelion and Clover in Pemberton. *physical item

4-pc garden tool set with transplanting trowel (Cutco) item
4-pc garden tool set with transplanting trowel (Cutco)
$100

Starting bid

4-pc garden tool set with transplanting trowel (Cutco). Value $180. Donated by Lisa Hilton Real Estate. *physical item

Load of Gravel from CME item
Load of Gravel from CME
$280

Starting bid

One load of gravel delivered in the

Pemberton/Whistler area from Coastal Mountain Excavations, valued at $500.00. Valid until December, 2026. Advanced booking required. *digital item

$25 Gift Certificate Birken House Bakery item
$25 Gift Certificate Birken House Bakery
$15

Starting bid

The Gift certificate can be redeemed for baked goods or brunch at the Birken House Bakery to the value of $25.00. *digital item

Mirr Stay Wild Water Bottle 20oz and Wake Water item
Mirr Stay Wild Water Bottle 20oz and Wake Water
$40

Starting bid

Mirr Stay Wild Water Bottle 20oz and Wake Water Peach Mango 8x5g. Value $80.74. *physical item

Intrinsic Health Chiro/Massage (Mark Colvin) item
Intrinsic Health Chiro/Massage (Mark Colvin)
$75

Starting bid

New patient visit (value $130) or 2 return visits (value $150) - winner selects. *digital item

Antler & Clear yellow and Green earring & pendant set item
Antler & Clear yellow and Green earring & pendant set
$20

Starting bid

Antler & Clear yellow and Green earring & pendant set by Stew McNolty. $30 value. *physical item

Antler & pink bead earring & pendant set item
Antler & pink bead earring & pendant set
$25

Starting bid

Antler & pink bead earring & pendant set by Stew McNolty. And Buffalo horn & Pink bead keyring. $45 value. *physical item

Antler & local timber jewelry holder item
Antler & local timber jewelry holder item
Antler & local timber jewelry holder
$50

Starting bid

Locally made Antler & local timber jewelry holder by Stew McNolty and Antler & red bead earrings (the rest of the jewelry is not included). $95 value. *physical item

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