Membership

The Art Gallery of Welland's Memberships • The Creator’s Circle

Ideal for working artists, photographers, and creators seeking professional exposure, credibility, and inclusion in AGW programming.Artist Profile Page on the AGW website with SEO backlinks, contact info, artist bio, and up to 6 featured worksScheduled Spotlights: a dedicated weekly or bi-weekly social media feature highlighting each Creator’s work“Meet the Artist” Nights: networking sessions to share work and process, and gain visibilityPop-Up priority list: first access to exhibit opportunities in AGW pop-ups and community spacesEarly access and reduced fees for AGW juried shows and future exhibitionsMember Directory Listing by medium (painting, photography, sculpture, mixed media, etc.)AGW Creator’s badge for personal websites and social media