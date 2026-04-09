The Art Gallery of Welland
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The Art Gallery of Welland

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The Art Gallery of Welland

Our mission

The Art Gallery of Welland fosters cultural growth by showcasing local and regional artists. Through art programming and community events, they enrich Welland's cultural landscape and expand access to the arts for all.
Past events
Past events
Bluestone Financial presents IGNITE CELEBRATION PASS Early Bird Price
Event
Bluestone Financial presents IGNITE CELEBRATION PASS Early Bird Price
Apr 9, 6:00 - 10:00 PM EDT
6 Broadway, Welland, ON L3C 5L3, Canada
More ways to support us
The Art Gallery of Welland's Memberships • Artful Family
Membership
The Art Gallery of Welland's Memberships • Artful Family
Families who value creativity and want to participate in hands-on art experiences.Early access to family workshops, art days, and public art events hosted by AGWMember pricing (discounted) for family and children’s programs (e.g., PD Day or holiday workshops)Exclusive Invitations to family-themed pop-ups or seasonal art sessionsPriority registration for limited-seating programsQuarterly member newsletter featuring upcoming activities and community art initiatives
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The Art Gallery of Welland's Memberships Emerging Creators • Student Membership
Membership
The Art Gallery of Welland's Memberships Emerging Creators • Student Membership
Perfect for students who want to grow their creative skills, connect with peers, and be part of Welland’s arts community. Portfolio Review Access: One-on-one review opportunities with AGW curators and guest artistsShowcase & networking nights: opportunities to present art and connect with local professionalsStudent exhibitions: eligibility to showcase work in pop-up student shows and “emerging artist” showcasesEarly access to open calls with reduced submission fees for AGW-curated showsVolunteer opportunities for credit hours or resume-buildingAGW student badge for portfolios and LinkedIn
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The Art Gallery of Welland's Memberships • The Creator’s Circle
Membership
The Art Gallery of Welland's Memberships • The Creator’s Circle
Ideal for working artists, photographers, and creators seeking professional exposure, credibility, and inclusion in AGW programming.Artist Profile Page on the AGW website with SEO backlinks, contact info, artist bio, and up to 6 featured worksScheduled Spotlights: a dedicated weekly or bi-weekly social media feature highlighting each Creator’s work“Meet the Artist” Nights: networking sessions to share work and process, and gain visibilityPop-Up priority list: first access to exhibit opportunities in AGW pop-ups and community spacesEarly access and reduced fees for AGW juried shows and future exhibitionsMember Directory Listing by medium (painting, photography, sculpture, mixed media, etc.)AGW Creator’s badge for personal websites and social media
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Our website

https://theartgalleryofwelland.ca/

Contact information

[email protected]
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