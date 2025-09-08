Bluestone Financial presents IGNITE CELEBRATION PASS Early Bird Price

Your ticket isn’t just admission, it’s an investment in the arts. Every ticket directly supports year-round programming for all ages, across all genres of art, from painting and sculpture, and cultural events. You’ll also be helping create opportunities for local and regional artists to share their work and connect with the community.

As a bonus, your ticket purchase is tax-deductible, but the real value is knowing you’re part of building a thriving arts scene in Welland.