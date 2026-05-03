The Bel Canto Chorus
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Our mission
The Bel Canto Chorus enriches the community through choral music, celebrating 50 years of inspiring performances. They foster a love for singing and provide opportunities for artistic expression, connecting people through the joy of music.
Past events
Past events
Event
Gala Concert - May 3rd
May 3, 2:00 - 5:00 PM EDT
111 Larch St, Greater Sudbury, ON P3E 4T5, Canada
Our website
https://www.belcantochorus.ca/
Contact information
[email protected]
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