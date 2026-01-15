The Bel Canto Chorus

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The Bel Canto Chorus

About this event

Gala Concert - May 3rd

111 Larch St

Greater Sudbury, ON P3E 4T5, Canada

General Admission - Gala only - May 3 - 2:00 pm
$50

Enjoy the Sunday afternoon concert (May 3rd at 2:00 pm, followed by a reception.

Gala (May 3, 2:00 pm) plus BCC Thursday, Apr 30 - 7:30 pm
$60

Enjoy the Sunday afternoon concert (May 3rd at 2:00 pm), followed by a reception. Also have access to our Thursday (Apr 30th) evening concert - 50 years of favorites - at 7:30 pm.

Gala (May 3 - 2:00 pm) plus BCC Friday, May 1 - 7:30 pm
$60

Enjoy the Sunday afternoon concert (May 3rd at 2:00 pm), followed by a reception. Also have access to our Friday evening (May 1st ) concert - 50 years of favorites - at 7:30 pm.

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