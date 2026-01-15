Gala Concert - May 3rd

About this event
Greater Sudbury, ON P3E 4T5, Canada
Enjoy the Sunday afternoon concert (May 3rd at 2:00 pm, followed by a reception.
Enjoy the Sunday afternoon concert (May 3rd at 2:00 pm), followed by a reception. Also have access to our Thursday (Apr 30th) evening concert - 50 years of favorites - at 7:30 pm.
Enjoy the Sunday afternoon concert (May 3rd at 2:00 pm), followed by a reception. Also have access to our Friday evening (May 1st ) concert - 50 years of favorites - at 7:30 pm.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!