The Circle of Turtle Lodge

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Volunteering is another way to Give

Volunteering is another way to GiveIf you are in the Renfrew area and you could spent the hours from 11 am to 3 pm away from home during the week, you could help us to staff our office in the new Indigenous Cultural Centre.Our team greets visitors, answers the phone and email messages, and works together to keep the office running smoothly.It's a great way to gather with other Indigenous people in the area and our Allies, to learn about Indigenous Culture, and to help build a strong community.Your presence matters here. Sign up today to help us build a stronger, culturally conscious community.