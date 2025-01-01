The Circle of Turtle Lodge
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The Circle of Turtle Lodge

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The Circle of Turtle Lodge

Our mission

CTL was created to revive and promote the Traditional Culture of the Indigenous People of the Ottawa Valley, the Algonquin Anishinabe. We are an urban, independent, not-for-profit organization/registered charity based in unceded Algonquin Territory.
Events
Events
Algonquin Elders Conference
Event
Algonquin Elders Conference
Jun 19, 4:00 PM - Jun 21, 12:00 PM EDT
1 College Way, Pembroke, ON, K8A 0C8, Frank Nighbor St, Pembroke, ON K8A 8S6, Canada
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More ways to support us
Ally Memberships
Membership
Ally Memberships
In the spirit of reconciliation, we welcome Allies (non-Indigenous individuals) to join our community of supporters and become a member today with a low annual fee, equivalent to $10 per moon. Your membership not only grants you access to exclusive benefits but also directly supports our mission. 🤝Thank you for choosing to be part of our cause. Together, we can make a positive impact on our community. 🚀Ready to make a difference? Start your journey by becoming a member now!
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Shop CTL
Shop
Shop CTL
Welcome to our online shop 🛍️Every purchase you make directly supports our mission. Browse our selection and find the perfect items for you.By shopping with us, you help us achieve our goals and positively impact our community. Thank you for supporting our mission — your contribution is invaluable.Happy shopping! 🌟The Circle of Turtle Lodge
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Volunteering is another way to Give
Event
Volunteering is another way to Give
Volunteering is another way to GiveIf you are in the Renfrew area and you could spent the hours from 11 am to 3 pm away from home during the week, you could help us to staff our office in the new Indigenous Cultural Centre.Our team greets visitors, answers the phone and email messages, and works together to keep the office running smoothly.It's a great way to gather with other Indigenous people in the area and our Allies, to learn about Indigenous Culture, and to help build a strong community.Your presence matters here. Sign up today to help us build a stronger, culturally conscious community.
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Our website

https://www.thecircleofturtlelodge.ca/

Contact information

[email protected]
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