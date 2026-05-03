The Eternal Companion

🪵 The proverb "A single stick may break, but together, they are unbreakable" beautifully illustrates how the branches of a family tree grow stronger and more resilient when they stand together.💙 Inspired by this analogy, we warmly invite you to join our family tree and become a monthly donor by adding a branch to our family tree.By making a monthly donation, you will help us grow and thrive! Your generous support will allow us to continue helping families, keeping children in school, delivering medicine to those in need, and restoring hope month after month.If you prefer automatic withdrawals from your checking account, we can set that up for you. Just call us at 613-983-2832or email us at [email protected]
, if you prefer to use your credit card, please use this platform. What are you waiting for? Join our family today! Let’s build something truly unbreakable together—because, like branches and like family, TEC will be stronger and unbreakable.With love,TEC Team