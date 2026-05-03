The Eternal Companion
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The Eternal Companion

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The Eternal Companion

Our mission

The Eternal Companion is dedicated to relieving poverty in developing nations by providing basic necessities of life, including food, clean water, clothing, and/or shelter to individuals or families who are poor, of low income, or in need.
Past events
Past events
TEC Fundraising Dinner for Lebanon 𖤓 The Sun Will Rise Again 𖤓
Event
TEC Fundraising Dinner for Lebanon 𖤓 The Sun Will Rise Again 𖤓
May 3, 6:00 - 9:30 PM EDT
Sala San Marco, 215 Preston St, Ottawa, ON K1R 7R1, Canada
More ways to support us
Stronger Together: The TEC Family Tree
Membership
Stronger Together: The TEC Family Tree
🪵 The proverb "A single stick may break, but together, they are unbreakable" beautifully illustrates how the branches of a family tree grow stronger and more resilient when they stand together.💙 Inspired by this analogy, we warmly invite you to join our family tree and become a monthly donor by adding a branch to our family tree.By making a monthly donation, you will help us grow and thrive! Your generous support will allow us to continue helping families, keeping children in school, delivering medicine to those in need, and restoring hope month after month.If you prefer automatic withdrawals from your checking account, we can set that up for you. Just call us at 613-983-2832or email us at [email protected], if you prefer to use your credit card, please use this platform. What are you waiting for? Join our family today! Let’s build something truly unbreakable together—because, like branches and like family, TEC will be stronger and unbreakable.With love,TEC Team
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LEBANON EMERGENCY FUND
Donation
LEBANON EMERGENCY FUND
$76,739 of $100,000 goal
Donate today
Donation
TEC Khums Collection
During the current war, TEC has been authorized to receive 75% of your total khums.Please ensure you are making accurate calculations before making payment. For any questions, feel free to connect with us at 613-983-2832.Every Donation Lasts An Eternity
Donate today

Our website

https://theeternalcompanion.com/

Contact information

[email protected]
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