The Eternal Companion

Hosted by

The Eternal Companion

About this event

TEC Fundraising Dinner for Lebanon 𖤓 The Sun Will Rise Again 𖤓

Sala San Marco

215 Preston St, Ottawa, ON K1R 7R1, Canada

Adult Early Bird Admission
$96.10
Available until Apr 11

Admission for one adult to TEC’s Fundraising Dinner for Lebanon at a discounted rate. Includes dinner, access to the live jewelry auction, and an evening of stories and impact. Every ticket helps support families in need in Lebanon.

Adult General Admission
$104.52

Admission for one adult to TEC’s Fundraising Dinner for Lebanon. Includes dinner, access to the live jewelry auction, and an evening of stories and impact. Every ticket helps support families in need in Lebanon.

Child Admission (Ages 2-11)
$55

Admission for one child to TEC’s Fundraising Dinner for Lebanon. Includes dinner (chicken fingers and fries) and an evening of stories and impact. Children can enjoy the event while helping support families in need in Lebanon.

Early Bird Group Ticket (Table of 10)
$900
Available until Apr 11
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Admission for a group of 10 to TEC’s Fundraising Dinner for Lebanon at a discounted rate. Includes dinner, access to the live jewelry auction, and an evening of stories and impact. Every ticket helps support families in need in Lebanon.


*The tax receipt will be issued to the purchaser of the group ticket.

Group Ticket (Table of 10)
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Admission for a group of 10 to TEC’s Fundraising Dinner for Lebanon at a discounted rate. Includes dinner, access to the live jewelry auction, and an evening of stories and impact. Every ticket helps support families in need in Lebanon.


*The tax receipt will be issued to the purchaser of the group ticket.

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