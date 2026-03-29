TEC Fundraising Dinner for Lebanon 𖤓 The Sun Will Rise Again 𖤓

About this event
215 Preston St, Ottawa, ON K1R 7R1, Canada
Admission for one adult to TEC’s Fundraising Dinner for Lebanon at a discounted rate. Includes dinner, access to the live jewelry auction, and an evening of stories and impact. Every ticket helps support families in need in Lebanon.
Admission for one adult to TEC’s Fundraising Dinner for Lebanon. Includes dinner, access to the live jewelry auction, and an evening of stories and impact. Every ticket helps support families in need in Lebanon.
Admission for one child to TEC’s Fundraising Dinner for Lebanon. Includes dinner (chicken fingers and fries) and an evening of stories and impact. Children can enjoy the event while helping support families in need in Lebanon.
Admission for a group of 10 to TEC’s Fundraising Dinner for Lebanon at a discounted rate. Includes dinner, access to the live jewelry auction, and an evening of stories and impact. Every ticket helps support families in need in Lebanon.
*The tax receipt will be issued to the purchaser of the group ticket.
Admission for a group of 10 to TEC’s Fundraising Dinner for Lebanon at a discounted rate. Includes dinner, access to the live jewelry auction, and an evening of stories and impact. Every ticket helps support families in need in Lebanon.
*The tax receipt will be issued to the purchaser of the group ticket.
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