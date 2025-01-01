UNGP for SDGs
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UNGP for SDGs

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UNGP for SDGs

Our mission

UNGP for SDGs advocates for sustainable development by empowering communities through workshops and educational programs. Our mission is to balance societal needs with environmental preservation, fostering a greener, equitable future for all.
More ways to support us
Donation
UNGP Food Drive with Markham Food Bank 2025
$0 of $1,000 goal
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UNGP x CharityLinkLube : Keep the Wheels Going!
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UNGP x CharityLinkLube : Keep the Wheels Going!
Keep the Wheels Going – Charity Oil ChangeSupport community employment programs while getting your car ready for winter.Basic Service (no winter tire mount): Synthetic Oil + filter change, client pays $125, with a $45 tax receiptWith Winter Tire Mount: Synthetic Oill + filter change + winter tire mounting. Client pays $165, with a $50 tax receiptDrive safe, give back, and keep the wheels going!「Keep the Wheels Going」慈善換油服務為冬季準備愛車，同時支持社區就業培訓計劃。基本服務（不含換冬胎）： 更換機油及濾芯。收費 $125，並提供 $45 慈善收據。含冬胎安裝服務： 更換機油及濾芯 + 安裝冬胎。收費 $165，並提供 $50 慈善收據。安全駕駛、回饋社區, Keep the Wheels Going！
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Our website

https://www.ungp.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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