UNGP for SDGs

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UNGP x CharityLinkLube : Keep the Wheels Going!

Keep the Wheels Going – Charity Oil ChangeSupport community employment programs while getting your car ready for winter.Basic Service (no winter tire mount): Synthetic Oil + filter change, client pays $125, with a $45 tax receiptWith Winter Tire Mount: Synthetic Oill + filter change + winter tire mounting. Client pays $165, with a $50 tax receiptDrive safe, give back, and keep the wheels going!「Keep the Wheels Going」慈善換油服務為冬季準備愛車，同時支持社區就業培訓計劃。基本服務（不含換冬胎）： 更換機油及濾芯。收費 $125，並提供 $45 慈善收據。含冬胎安裝服務： 更換機油及濾芯 + 安裝冬胎。收費 $165，並提供 $50 慈善收據。安全駕駛、回饋社區, Keep the Wheels Going！