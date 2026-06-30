A diverse group of professionals discusses a holographic display of sustainable development goals in a modern office with a city skyline visible through the windows.
UNGP for SDGs

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UNGP for SDGs

About this event

UNGP SDG Asssessment Program

Tier 1: Commitment to UN SDGs item
Tier 1: Commitment to UN SDGs
$1,420

By joining the UNGP SDG Assessment Program, your organization formally commits to supporting the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and integrating sustainable development into its governance, operations, and decision-making. This commitment marks the first step in a structured journey towards measurable sustainability performance, continuous improvement, and internationally recognized SDG certification.

Framed Physical Certificate of Commitment (Optional) item
Framed Physical Certificate of Commitment (Optional)
$1,135

Celebrate your organization's commitment to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals with a professionally printed and framed Tier 1: Certificate of Commitment.

Each certificate is professionally produced and includes:

  • Premium-quality printing on presentation-grade certificate stock
  • High-quality wooden frame, suitable for display in offices, boardrooms, reception areas, and public spaces
  • Unique QR code linking to the official UNGP verification portal, allowing anyone to verify the authenticity of your certificate
  • Secure packaging and postal delivery to your designated mailing address (shipping included)

This optional commemorative certificate provides a lasting and verifiable representation of your organization's commitment to sustainable development and the UN 2030 Agenda.

Add a donation for UNGP for SDGs

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