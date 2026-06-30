UNGP SDG Asssessment Program

Celebrate your organization's commitment to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals with a professionally printed and framed Tier 1: Certificate of Commitment.

Each certificate is professionally produced and includes:

Premium-quality printing on presentation-grade certificate stock

High-quality wooden frame , suitable for display in offices, boardrooms, reception areas, and public spaces

Unique QR code linking to the official UNGP verification portal, allowing anyone to verify the authenticity of your certificate

Secure packaging and postal delivery to your designated mailing address (shipping included)

This optional commemorative certificate provides a lasting and verifiable representation of your organization's commitment to sustainable development and the UN 2030 Agenda.