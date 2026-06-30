UNGP SDG Asssessment Program

About this event
By joining the UNGP SDG Assessment Program, your organization formally commits to supporting the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and integrating sustainable development into its governance, operations, and decision-making. This commitment marks the first step in a structured journey towards measurable sustainability performance, continuous improvement, and internationally recognized SDG certification.
Celebrate your organization's commitment to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals with a professionally printed and framed Tier 1: Certificate of Commitment.
Each certificate is professionally produced and includes:
This optional commemorative certificate provides a lasting and verifiable representation of your organization's commitment to sustainable development and the UN 2030 Agenda.
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