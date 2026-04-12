University of Ottawa Engineering Students' Society
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Our mission
L’Association des étudiants en génie est une organisation dirigée par des étudiants, pour des étudiants. // The Engineering Students' Society is an organization run by students, for students.
Past events
Past events
Event
Winter Wine & Cheese 2026
Apr 12, 3:30 - 7:00 PM EDT
800 King Edward Ave, Ottawa, ON K1N 1A2, Canada
Event
Volunteer Appreciation Party
Apr 9, 7:30 - 11:00 PM EDT
301 Elgin St, Ottawa, ON K2P 2N9, Canada
Event
Cyber Range Simulation
Mar 26, 1:00 - 3:30 PM EDT
150 Louis-Pasteur Private, Ottawa, ON K1N 9B4, Canada
Custom
Winter DUSTED d'Hiver 2026
Mar 21, 8:00 PM - Mar 22, 3:00 AM EDT
Morriset Terrace
Event
uOttawa Engineering vs. Carleton Engineering Hockey Game
Mar 20, 10:00 PM - Mar 21, 12:00 AM EDT
1265 Walkley Rd, Ottawa, ON K1V 6P9, Canada
Event
ESSxuOttawaSki&Snow Voyage at Mont-Tremblant (Round 2)
Mar 8, 6:45 - 9:00 PM EDT
Meet at Thompson Residence, Rendez-vous à la résidence Thompson
Event
STAGED 2026
Mar 4, 7:00 - 9:00 PM EST
41 York St 2nd floor, Ottawa, ON K1N 5S7, Canada
Event
Engineering Charity Ball | Bal de charité de l'ingénierie
Feb 7, 6:00 - 11:55 PM EST
1 Elgin St, Ottawa, ON K1P 5W1, Canada
Event
ESS-AÉGxuOttawaSki&Snow Voyage à/at Mont-Tremblant
Jan 18, 7:00 - 9:00 PM EST
Meet at Thompson Residence
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More ways to support us
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Locker Rental 2025-2026
Terms and Conditions: https://www.essaeg.ca/resources/lockers
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Patches
No returns. Orders are fulfilled at the ESS office.
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Clothes
No returns. Orders are fulfilled at the ESS office.
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Our website
https://www.essaeg.ca/
Contact information
[email protected]
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