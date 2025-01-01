Vietnam Canada Business Association
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Our mission
The Vietnam Canada Business Association fosters trade and investment between Vietnam and Canada, promoting economic growth and cultural exchange through networking, events, and support for businesses in both countries.
Events
Events
Event
VCBA OPEN GOLF TOURNAMENT 2026
Jul 24, 10:30 - 11:00 PM PDT
5460 Number 7 Rd, Richmond, BC V6V 1R7, Canada
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Our website
https://vcbassociation.org/
Contact information
[email protected]
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