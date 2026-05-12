Vietnam Canada Business Association

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Vietnam Canada Business Association

About this event

VCBA OPEN GOLF TOURNAMENT 2026

5460 Number 7 Rd

Richmond, BC V6V 1R7, Canada

EARLY BIRD ADMISSION
$280
Available until Jul 10

Tournament registration includes green fees, T-shirt & cap, light refreshments, gala dinner, and awards. Early bird ticket, available until July 10, 2026.

REGULAR ADMISSION
$300

Tournament registration includes green fees, T-shirt & cap, light refreshments, gala dinner, and awards. Registration closes July 23 or once tickets are sold out!

GALA DINNER ONLY
$100

6PM - 11PM: Dinner, networking, donation presentation, awards ceremony & live performance.

Venue: Continental Seafood Restaurant (11700 Cambie Rd., Richmond, BC)

Add a donation for Vietnam Canada Business Association

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