VCBA OPEN GOLF TOURNAMENT 2026

About this event
Tournament registration includes green fees, T-shirt & cap, light refreshments, gala dinner, and awards. Early bird ticket, available until July 10, 2026.
Tournament registration includes green fees, T-shirt & cap, light refreshments, gala dinner, and awards. Registration closes July 23 or once tickets are sold out!
6PM - 11PM: Dinner, networking, donation presentation, awards ceremony & live performance.
Venue: Continental Seafood Restaurant (11700 Cambie Rd., Richmond, BC)
$
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