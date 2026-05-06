Beaver With U

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Beaver With U

About this shop

1-on-1 English Practice Session

One Trial Session
$10

One 1-on-1 English practice session for seniors and newcomers. A relaxed space to practice everyday English and build confidence.

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5-Session Package
$50

Five one-on-one English practice sessions at a discounted rate. Designed for consistent language support and confidence building.

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10-Session Package
$100

Ten one-on-one English practice sessions for seniors and newcomers seeking ongoing English support in a comfortable and encouraging environment.

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