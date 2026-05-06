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About this shop
One 1-on-1 English practice session for seniors and newcomers. A relaxed space to practice everyday English and build confidence.
Five one-on-one English practice sessions at a discounted rate. Designed for consistent language support and confidence building.
Ten one-on-one English practice sessions for seniors and newcomers seeking ongoing English support in a comfortable and encouraging environment.
$
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