Beaver With U
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Beaver With U

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Beaver With U

Our mission

Beaver With U promotes holistic well-being through gentle movement and dance, fostering self-connection and relaxation. Their workshops encourage individuals to pause, listen to their bodies, and embrace movement for mental and physical health.
Events
Events
Event
Boundless Cultural Fair 2026 RSVP
Jun 27, 1:00 - 5:00 PM EDT
5150 Yonge St, North York, ON M2N 6L8, Canada
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Partnership Registration — Boundless Cultural Fair 2026
Event
Partnership Registration — Boundless Cultural Fair 2026
Jun 27, 1:00 - 5:00 PM EDT
5150 Yonge St, North York, ON M2N 6L8, Canada
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More ways to support us
海狸周六课堂· Saturday with Beaver
Event
海狸周六课堂· Saturday with Beaver
每周六晚8:00-8:30PM，我们都会一起用 30 分钟聊聊加拿大生活中的实用话题。从日常英语交流、旅行出行，到 AI 工具、数字技能和社区资源，内容都以实用、轻松、贴近生活为主。线上进行，免费参加，也欢迎身边想学习新知识、了解加拿大生活的朋友和家人一起加入 😊
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1-on-1 English Practice Session
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1-on-1 English Practice Session
A gentle one-on-one English practice session designed to help seniors and newcomers feel more confident using English in everyday life.
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Support Our Seniors Program
Donation
Support Our Seniors Program
Your gift helps Chinese seniors feel less isolated, more confident, and more connected in their daily lives.Beaver With U is a registered charity providing free English learning and community programs for Chinese seniors. With your support, we can continue creating a welcoming space where seniors can learn, connect, and feel at home in the community💗Tax receipts will be automatically issued for all eligible donations.———您的支持，让更多华人长者不再孤单，建立信心，融入社区生活。Beaver With U 海狸公益组织是一家注册慈善机构，为华人长者提供免费的英语学习和社区活动。在您的帮助下，我们可以持续为长者创造一个温暖、有归属感的空间，让他们可以学习、交流，并在社区中找到属于自己的位置💗所有符合条件的捐款均可自动开具报税收据。
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Beaver Membership Card
Membership
Beaver Membership Card
Join a network of neighbors dedicated to making a difference! Your membership supports ongoing programs and gives you a voice in building a stronger, more connected community. Together, we're stronger 🏡
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Our website

https://www.beaverwithu.org/

Contact information

[email protected]

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