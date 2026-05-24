Donation

Support Our Seniors Program

Your gift helps Chinese seniors feel less isolated, more confident, and more connected in their daily lives.Beaver With U is a registered charity providing free English learning and community programs for Chinese seniors. With your support, we can continue creating a welcoming space where seniors can learn, connect, and feel at home in the community💗Tax receipts will be automatically issued for all eligible donations.———您的支持，让更多华人长者不再孤单，建立信心，融入社区生活。Beaver With U 海狸公益组织是一家注册慈善机构，为华人长者提供免费的英语学习和社区活动。在您的帮助下，我们可以持续为长者创造一个温暖、有归属感的空间，让他们可以学习、交流，并在社区中找到属于自己的位置💗所有符合条件的捐款均可自动开具报税收据。