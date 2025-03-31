2025 Atlantic Region Theme Weekend Retreat

Registration is per person, includes Retreat t-shirts, Retreat, Kits & Meals: Saturday lunch & dinner, Sunday lunch to go
TWR t-shirt to be worn on Sunday, June 29, 2025
Registration is per person, includes Retreat t-shirts, Retreat, Kits & Meals: Saturday lunch & dinner, Sunday lunch to go
TWR t-shirt to be worn on Sunday, June 29, 2025
Registration(per person)-Lay Away Program (Excluding Ottawa)
$55
Installment of $55 each month. Registration is per person, includes Retreat t-shirts, Retreat, Kits & Meals: Saturday lunch & dinner, Sunday lunch to go. TWR t-shirt to be worn on Sunday, June 29, 2025.
Installment of $55 each month. Registration is per person, includes Retreat t-shirts, Retreat, Kits & Meals: Saturday lunch & dinner, Sunday lunch to go. TWR t-shirt to be worn on Sunday, June 29, 2025.
Kids Watch
$50
Open to Kids age 4-11 years old
Open to Kids age 4-11 years old
Youth
$50
Open to Youth age 12 years old and above
Open to Youth age 12 years old and above
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!