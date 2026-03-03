2026 Atlantic Region Theme Weekend Retreat

About this event
Registration is per person, includes Retreat T-shirts, Retreat Kits & Meals: Saturday lunch & dinner, and Sunday lunch.
TWR T-shirt to be worn on Sunday, June 28, 2026
The remaining two registration fee payments of $55 may be paid through monthly installments. Kindly reach out to your Chapter Area Head to help arrange these remaining payments, completing the total registration fee of $165.
Registration is per person, includes Retreat T-shirts, Retreat Kits & Meals: Saturday lunch & dinner, and Sunday lunch.
TWR T-shirt to be worn on Sunday, June 28, 2026
Open to Kids age 4-11 years old. Registration is per kid, includes meals: Saturday lunch & dinner, and Sunday lunch.
Open to Youth age 12 years old and above. Registration is per youth, includes meals: Saturday lunch & dinner, and Sunday lunch.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!