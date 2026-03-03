Couples for Christ Canada

Hosted by

Couples for Christ Canada

About this event

2026 Atlantic Region Theme Weekend Retreat

1385 Woodroffe Ave

Ottawa, ON K2G 1V8, Canada

Regular Registration (per person)
$165
Available until Jun 12

Registration is per person, includes Retreat T-shirts, Retreat Kits & Meals: Saturday lunch & dinner, and Sunday lunch.

TWR T-shirt to be worn on Sunday, June 28, 2026

Lay-Away Program (3 payments of $55)
$55
Available until Jun 12

The remaining two registration fee payments of $55 may be paid through monthly installments. Kindly reach out to your Chapter Area Head to help arrange these remaining payments, completing the total registration fee of $165.


Registration is per person, includes Retreat T-shirts, Retreat Kits & Meals: Saturday lunch & dinner, and Sunday lunch.

TWR T-shirt to be worn on Sunday, June 28, 2026

Kids Watch (per kid)
$50
Available until Jun 12

Open to Kids age 4-11 years old. Registration is per kid, includes meals: Saturday lunch & dinner, and Sunday lunch.

Youth (per youth)
$50
Available until Jun 12

Open to Youth age 12 years old and above. Registration is per youth, includes meals: Saturday lunch & dinner, and Sunday lunch.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!