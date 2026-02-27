Couples for Christ Canada

Hosted by

Couples for Christ Canada

About this event

2026 Central Region Mission Core Retreat

121121 Private 222 Road

Arnes, MB R0C 0C0, Canada

Attendee (per person)
$75

includes meals, accommodation, and retreat materials.

Service Team (Per Person)
$50

For those who have already attended the Mission Core Retreat and are serving for this retreat. Includes meals, accommodation, and retreat materials.

Alternative Payment (per person)
Free

Includes meals, accommodation, and retreat materials. You must E-Transfer your payment of $75 per person (attendee) or $50 per person (service team) to [email protected] or by issuing a cheque payable to Couples for Christ Winnipeg. If the payment is not received on time, your registration to the MCR is considered null and void.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!