2026 Central Region Mission Core Retreat

About this event
includes meals, accommodation, and retreat materials.
For those who have already attended the Mission Core Retreat and are serving for this retreat. Includes meals, accommodation, and retreat materials.
Includes meals, accommodation, and retreat materials. You must E-Transfer your payment of $75 per person (attendee) or $50 per person (service team) to [email protected] or by issuing a cheque payable to Couples for Christ Winnipeg. If the payment is not received on time, your registration to the MCR is considered null and void.
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