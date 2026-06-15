Two American eels are depicted in the background, with event details for a gathering about them in the foreground.
Mohawk Council of Akwesasne

Hosted by

Mohawk Council of Akwesasne

About this event

2026 Kiawerón:ko (American Eel) Symposium

1950 Montreal Rd

Cornwall, ON K6H 6L2, Canada

Indigenous Attendee (Full Event)
Free

Admission to the Symposium for August 10th, 11th & 12th (Full Event) for Indigenous attendees.

Indigenous Attendee (August 10th Only)
Free

Admission to the Symposium for August 10th only.

Indigenous Attendee (August 11th Only)
Free

Admission to the Symposium for August 11th only.

Indigenous Attendee (August 12th Only)
Free

Admission to the Symposium for August 12th only.

Non-Indigenous Attendee (Full Event)
Free

Admission to the Symposium for August 10th, 11th & 12th (Full Event) for non-Indigenous attendees.

Non-Indigenous Attendee (August 10th Only)
Free

Admission to the Symposium for August 10th only.

Non-Indigenous Attendee (August 11th Only)
Free

Admission to the Symposium for August 11th only.

Non-Indigenous Attendee (August 12th Only)
Free

Admission to the Symposium for August 12th only.

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