2026 i-Land Fest - Canada Day Boat Cruise

Celebrate Canada Day on the water with the ultimate Caribbean vibe! Join us aboard the Burrard Queen for an unforgettable afternoon of music, food, and skyline views.





Set sail at 1:30 PM (boarding begins promptly at 1:00 PM), and cruise through Vancouver Harbour while enjoying the best in Caribbean music all afternoon. We return at 4:30 PM, with all guests disembarking by 5:00 PM.





Your ticket includes a delicious Caribbean lunch provided by Caribbean Table, with your choice of:

• Stew Veg

• Chicken