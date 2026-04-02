Vancouver Island Caribbean Hub

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Vancouver Island Caribbean Hub

2026 i-Land Fest - Canada Day Boat Cruise

Boat Cruise item
Boat Cruise
$65

Celebrate Canada Day on the water with the ultimate Caribbean vibe! Join us aboard the Burrard Queen for an unforgettable afternoon of music, food, and skyline views.


Set sail at 1:30 PM (boarding begins promptly at 1:00 PM), and cruise through Vancouver Harbour while enjoying the best in Caribbean music all afternoon. We return at 4:30 PM, with all guests disembarking by 5:00 PM.


Your ticket includes a delicious Caribbean lunch provided by Caribbean Table, with your choice of:
• Stew Veg
• Chicken

Round-Trip Transportation Add-On (Tsawwassen to Boat) item
Round-Trip Transportation Add-On (Tsawwassen to Boat)
$40

Make your trip seamless with round-trip transportation between the Tsawwassen Ferry Terminal and the Burrard Queen boarding location in Vancouver.


This add-on is perfect for guests traveling from Vancouver Island who want a smooth, coordinated experience getting to and from the boat cruise.


Transportation includes:

• Transfer from Tsawwassen Ferry Terminal to the boat cruise dock

• Return transfer from the boat back to Tsawwassen Ferry Terminal


Please note: This add-on is dependent on minimum capacity. If we do not receive enough bookings, your transportation purchase will be fully refunded.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!