2026 i-Land Fest - Canada Day Boat Cruise

Celebrate Canada Day on the water with the ultimate Caribbean vibe! Join us aboard the Burrard Queen for an unforgettable afternoon of music, food, and skyline views.
Set sail at 1:30 PM (boarding begins promptly at 1:00 PM), and cruise through Vancouver Harbour while enjoying the best in Caribbean music all afternoon. We return at 4:30 PM, with all guests disembarking by 5:00 PM.
Your ticket includes a delicious Caribbean lunch provided by Caribbean Table, with your choice of:
• Stew Veg
• Chicken
Make your trip seamless with round-trip transportation between the Tsawwassen Ferry Terminal and the Burrard Queen boarding location in Vancouver.
This add-on is perfect for guests traveling from Vancouver Island who want a smooth, coordinated experience getting to and from the boat cruise.
Transportation includes:
• Transfer from Tsawwassen Ferry Terminal to the boat cruise dock
• Return transfer from the boat back to Tsawwassen Ferry Terminal
Please note: This add-on is dependent on minimum capacity. If we do not receive enough bookings, your transportation purchase will be fully refunded.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!