Ausable Bayfield Conservation Foundation
Ausable Bayfield Conservation Foundation has other campaigns you might love.

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.

Ausable Bayfield Conservation Foundation

Hosted by

Ausable Bayfield Conservation Foundation

About this event

Sales closed

36th Annual Conservation Auction - Garden and House & Home

Pick-up location

71108 Morrison Line, Exeter, ON N0M 1S5, Canada

G1 - Oil Change Gift Certificate and Gift Card item
G1 - Oil Change Gift Certificate and Gift Card item
G1 - Oil Change Gift Certificate and Gift Card
$20

Starting bid

Courtesy of Haugh Tirecraft Exeter and Exeter Thai Cuisine


Time for an oil change? Use this gift certificate for an oil change at Haugh Tire Craft. Once your car is ready, head over to Exeter Thai Cuisine for dinner with a $25 gift card.

G2 - Large Wreath and Herb Planter item
G2 - Large Wreath and Herb Planter item
G2 - Large Wreath and Herb Planter item
G2 - Large Wreath and Herb Planter
$20

Starting bid

Courtesy of Forest Glen Herb Farm


Up your house curb appeal with a large custom wreath, valued at $140. Also included is a custom herb planter to kick up your cooking! Planter valued at $75.

G3 - Large Wreath and Herb Planter item
G3 - Large Wreath and Herb Planter item
G3 - Large Wreath and Herb Planter item
G3 - Large Wreath and Herb Planter
$20

Starting bid

Courtesy of Forest Glen Herb Farm


Up your house curb appeal with a large custom wreath, valued at $140. Also included is a custom herb planter to kick up your cooking! Planter valued at $75.

G4 - Car Cleaning Gift Certificate and Maple Syrup item
G4 - Car Cleaning Gift Certificate and Maple Syrup item
G4 - Car Cleaning Gift Certificate and Maple Syrup
$10

Starting bid

Courtesy of Huron St. Detailing and Spring Valley Maple


Get your vehicle ready for the warmer weather with a gift certificate for an interior and exterior vehicle clean. Also included is a 4 L jug of local maple syrup.

G5 - Gift Card and Planter & Gift Certificate item
G5 - Gift Card and Planter & Gift Certificate item
G5 - Gift Card and Planter & Gift Certificate item
G5 - Gift Card and Planter & Gift Certificate
$20

Starting bid

Courtesy of Huron Ridge Greenhouses and Havasu Cafe & Bakery


Gardening season is almost here! Get everything you need with a $50 gift card to Huron Ridge Greenhouses, along with a cute planter pot. While you're out and about, take a few minutes to stop in for a bite to eat at Havasu Cafe & Bakery with a gift certificate for $25.

G6 - Plant and Gift Certificate & Gift Bag item
G6 - Plant and Gift Certificate & Gift Bag item
G6 - Plant and Gift Certificate & Gift Bag item
G6 - Plant and Gift Certificate & Gift Bag
$20

Starting bid

Courtesy of Westland Greenhouses and Hayter's Farm


Along with a gorgeous Anthurium in a ceramic pot, use this $25 gift card to Westland Greenhouses to add to your garden. Also included is a fantastic cooler bag full of goodies (such as turkey pepperoni, a meat thermometer and a bottle opener), as well as a $25 gift certificate to stock up on your favourite turkey products from Hayter's Farm.

G7 - HMP Gift Certificates item
G7 - HMP Gift Certificates
$20

Starting bid

Courtesy of Huron Motor Products


Get ready for summer road tripping with a gift certificate for a vehicle detailing, and a gas engine lube-oil-filter service. Each valued at $130

G8 - STIHL FSA 45 Grass Trimmer item
G8 - STIHL FSA 45 Grass Trimmer item
G8 - STIHL FSA 45 Grass Trimmer
$20

Starting bid

Courtesy of Huron Tractor


Keep your garden and driveway edges looking neat and trim this summer with this STIHL FSA 45 Grass Trimmer, valued at $200

G9 - 22 Tonnes of A Gravel item
G9 - 22 Tonnes of A Gravel
$50

Starting bid

Courtesy of McCann Redi-Mix


Get all of your yard work completed this summer with this gift certificate for 22 Tonnes of A Gravel!

G10 - Mini Lamps and Adirondack Chairs item
G10 - Mini Lamps and Adirondack Chairs item
G10 - Mini Lamps and Adirondack Chairs item
G10 - Mini Lamps and Adirondack Chairs
$20

Starting bid

Courtesy of Meg Theophilopolous and Eidt's BMP Express


Get ready for outdoor entertaining with this set of three Fatboy Mini Outdoor Edison Lamps (valued at $230). Also included are two turquoise/blue Adirondack chairs for your backyard! Each chair has a swing out cup holder and a cell phone holder.

G11 - Stihl MS 212 Chain Saw item
G11 - Stihl MS 212 Chain Saw item
G11 - Stihl MS 212 Chain Saw
$40

Starting bid

Courtesy of Seebach and Company CPAs


Get all of your spring tree trimming done (or get prepped for next winter) with this Stihl MS 212 Chain Saw. Comes with case, engine oil and a hat. Valued at $450.

G12 - Five Bareroot Native Red Maple item
G12 - Five Bareroot Native Red Maple
$20

Starting bid

Courtesy of Sloan Nursery and Christmas Trees


Add some native trees (and beautiful fall colour) to your property with five bareroot native red maple trees. Pick up at ABCA this spring (please call ahead). Trees should be planted as soon as they are picked up.

G13 - Five Bareroot Native Red Maple item
G13 - Five Bareroot Native Red Maple
$20

Starting bid

Courtesy of Sloan Nursery and Christmas Trees


Add some native trees (and beautiful fall colour) to your property with five bareroot native red maple trees. Pick up at ABCA this spring (please call ahead). Trees should be planted as soon as they are picked up.

G14 - Lube, Oil and Filter Service item
G14 - Lube, Oil and Filter Service
$10

Starting bid

Courtesy of South Huron Automotive


This gift certificate entitles the winning bidder to a lube, oil and filter service at South Huron Automotive (max value of $70)

G15 - Birdseed Gift Basket item
G15 - Birdseed Gift Basket item
G15 - Birdseed Gift Basket
$20

Starting bid

Courtesy of Crump Family Farm


Enjoying the sounds of the birds singing this spring? Keep them singing with this gift basket that includes a bag of birdseed, as well as a classy songbird feeder.

G16 - Metal Dragonfly item
G16 - Metal Dragonfly item
G16 - Metal Dragonfly item
G16 - Metal Dragonfly
$20

Starting bid

Courtesy of the Iron Barn, Dashwood


This truly unique metal sculpture would look fantastic in any garden, or inside the home! Approximately 24 inches long and 22 inches wide.

G17 - Shop Seat and Tire Inflator item
G17 - Shop Seat and Tire Inflator item
G17 - Shop Seat and Tire Inflator
$20

Starting bid

Courtesy of Kraft Auto Parts and Tom Creech


Essentials for any home garage or shop! This DieHard pneumatic shop seat is perfect for mechanics or DIYers! Valued at $80. And never worry about low tire pressure again with this Bullseye rechargeable tire inflator (valued at $60)

G18 - Cedar Adirondack Chairs and Gift Package item
G18 - Cedar Adirondack Chairs and Gift Package item
G18 - Cedar Adirondack Chairs and Gift Package item
G18 - Cedar Adirondack Chairs and Gift Package
$40

Starting bid

Courtesy of National Forest Products and Exeter Ford


These two beautifully crafted cedar Adirondack chairs would be the perfect addition to a backyard, or cottage! They could easily be stained or painted to suit! Also included is a cap and YETI travel mug from Exeter Ford.

G19 - DeWalt Palm Sander item
G19 - DeWalt Palm Sander
$20

Starting bid

Courtesy of Rona Moffett & Powell, Exeter


This DeWalt 1/4 Sheet Palm Grip Sander is the perfect tool for all of your woodworking projects! Valued at $109

G20 - Steel Mailbox item
G20 - Steel Mailbox item
G20 - Steel Mailbox item
G20 - Steel Mailbox
$20

Starting bid

Courtesy of Hamilton's Machine Shop, Exeter


This sleek steel mailbox will hold up in all kinds of weather! The tractor flag can be switched out to green if your tractor type is a John Deere!

G21 - One Load of Screened Topsoil item
G21 - One Load of Screened Topsoil
$20

Starting bid

Courtesy of N.C. Jones & Sons Ltd.


Get your yard ready for spring with one load of screened topsoil (20 cubic yards).

HH1 - Hand Painted Barn Quilt item
HH1 - Hand Painted Barn Quilt
$10

Starting bid

Courtesy of Anne Melady


Add to the charm of your home or back yard with this 24" x 24" barn quilt, hand painted by Anne Melady. This barn quilt features a "double aster" design in fun, vibrant colours!

HH2 - Hand Painted Barn Quilt item
HH2 - Hand Painted Barn Quilt
$10

Starting bid

Courtesy of Anne Melady


This 24" x 24" barn quilt is full of Canadian charm! Hand painted by Anne Melady, this barn quilt reminds us of the changing maple leaves during an Ontario autumn!

HH3 - Fire Extinguisher and Gift Package item
HH3 - Fire Extinguisher and Gift Package item
HH3 - Fire Extinguisher and Gift Package
$20

Starting bid

Courtesy of Axiom Mutual Insurance Co. - Agent Leslie Arnold and MacPherson's Family Restaurant


Make sure your home is safe and that you are ready to deal with small fires with this fire extinguisher. Also included is a gift package from MacPherson's Family Restaurant (hand lotion set, candle, napkins and gift card).

HH4 - Needlework Tapestry kit item
HH4 - Needlework Tapestry kit item
HH4 - Needlework Tapestry kit item
HH4 - Needlework Tapestry kit
$20

Starting bid

Courtesy of Bev Cody


For the avid crafter - a needlework tapestry kit by Elizabeth Bradley. This kit - "Two Fat Suffolk Lambs" is part of the Beasts of the Field collection, and comes with all you need to complete it! Valued at $328.

HH5 - Vase and Collector's Spoons item
HH5 - Vase and Collector's Spoons item
HH5 - Vase and Collector's Spoons item
HH5 - Vase and Collector's Spoons
$20

Starting bid

Courtesy of Bonnie Sitter


For the collector! This beautiful vase was hand painted by the late Ada Dinney of Exeter (signed on the back)...a beautiful keepsake. Also included in this package is a vintage set of Dionne Quintuplets spoons - a truly unique set of spoons!

HH6 - Stroller Set and Gift Card item
HH6 - Stroller Set and Gift Card item
HH6 - Stroller Set and Gift Card item
HH6 - Stroller Set and Gift Card
$40

Starting bid

Courtesy of Canadian Tire, Exeter and SipNGiggle Play Cafe


This Evenflo Omni Travel System is all you need for getting out and about with your little one! Comes with car seat and car seat base. While you're out for a walk, why not stop into the SipNGiggle Play Cafe with a $15 gift card and 6 stamp cards.

HH7 - Carbonated Water Machine item
HH7 - Carbonated Water Machine item
HH7 - Carbonated Water Machine
$20

Starting bid

Courtesy of Canadian Tire, Exeter


This Ninja Thirsti carbonated water machine will keep you hydrated! Enjoy flavoured carbonated water whenever you want. Includes the station, water reservoir a 60 L CO2 canister and a flavour starter pack. Valued at $250

HH8 - $150 Gift Certificate and London Print item
HH8 - $150 Gift Certificate and London Print item
HH8 - $150 Gift Certificate and London Print
$20

Starting bid

Courtesy of Collin's Home & Colour and GG Goettler of Dublin Fine Furniture


Ready for a room reno? This $150 gift certificate to Collins Home & Colour will help get you started! Also, included is a fun London Print that will look great in any room. Size 26" x 20"

HH9 - Silk Duvet item
HH9 - Silk Duvet
$20

Starting bid

Courtesy of Custom Covers for Home & Office


Make your sleep luxurious with this Summer Silk Queen size filled duvet! Valued at $179.

HH10 - Quilted Wall Hanging item
HH10 - Quilted Wall Hanging
$20

Starting bid

Courtesy of Diane Carson


This hand crafted, quilted wall hanging would be a perfect addition to any home space with its vibrant colours! Size - 45" x 45"

HH11 - Glass Tree and Gift Certificate item
HH11 - Glass Tree and Gift Certificate item
HH11 - Glass Tree and Gift Certificate item
HH11 - Glass Tree and Gift Certificate
$10

Starting bid

Courtesy of Diane Carson and Dotable Mandelas


It's never too early to think about Christmas! Add to your decor with this unique glass Christmas tree (made from upcycled glass bowls. In addition, discover a new hobby with this $60 gift certificate to Dotable Mandelas!

HH12 - Gift Certificates item
HH12 - Gift Certificates item
HH12 - Gift Certificates
$10

Starting bid

Courtesy of Earthen Elegance Floral Inc. and The Curry Corner


Add some colour to your home with a floral arrangement with a $25. While you are out and about in town, why not have dinner out with gift certificates to The Curry Corner, valued at $45.

HH13 - Area Rug item
HH13 - Area Rug item
HH13 - Area Rug item
HH13 - Area Rug
$20

Starting bid

Floor Designs, Exeter


Elevate your space with this beautiful area rug in neutral colours and design. Size 6' x 8'

HH14 - Gift Certificate item
HH14 - Gift Certificate
$20

Starting bid

Courtesy of Geo-Tek Heating & Cooling Ltd.


Give your heating or cooling system a tune up with this gift certificate for a Free Service (Natural Gas/Propane Furnace, Fireplace or Central Air). Valued at $189.

HH15 - Hand Crafted Cribbage Board item
HH15 - Hand Crafted Cribbage Board
$10

Starting bid

Courtesy of Kevin Kale


For those who love to play games, enjoy this hand crafted cribbage board. Does not come with pegs or cards.

HH16 - Bee Themed Gift Package item
HH16 - Bee Themed Gift Package
$10

Starting bid

Courtesy of L & L Apiaries, Denfield


This gift package is perfect for the bee and pollinator enthusiast! Includes a hand soap and lotion kit, beeswax, beeswax polish and cloth, a pollinator plant grow kit, candle, lip balm and honey. Valued at $80

HH17 - Wooden Portrait of Canadian Geese item
HH17 - Wooden Portrait of Canadian Geese item
HH17 - Wooden Portrait of Canadian Geese
$20

Starting bid

Courtesy of Lynn Tremain


This rustic, wooden portrait of Canadian geese is a truly unique piece - perfect for a cottage or rustic room! Size 16.5" x 47.25"

HH18 - XXL Folding Dog Crate item
HH18 - XXL Folding Dog Crate item
HH18 - XXL Folding Dog Crate
$20

Starting bid

Courtesy of Pet Valu, Exeter


This Essentials XX Large Folding Dog Crate is perfect for larger breed dogs. Size 48" x 30" x 32". Valued at $170

HH 19 - Book and Gift Card item
HH 19 - Book and Gift Card
$10

Starting bid

Courtesy of Tim B. Cumming and the Village Bookshop, Bayfield


A signed copy of Tim B. Cumming's book "Plan8" is a great addition to any personal library. Keep addition to that library with a $50 gift card to the Village Bookshop in Bayfield.

HH20 - Gift Certificate item
HH20 - Gift Certificate
$20

Starting bid

Courtesy of Tuckersmith Communications Cooperative (TCC)


This set of gift certificates, which adds up to a value of $225, can be used toward any TCC service.

HH21 - Deer Print on Canvas item
HH21 - Deer Print on Canvas
$10

Starting bid

Courtesy of the ABCA Stewardship, Conservation Lands and Education Department


This print of a deer on canvas will capture any animal lover's heart. Valued at $60. Size 16" x 20"

HH22 - Print of Woodburne Farm on Canvas item
HH22 - Print of Woodburne Farm on Canvas
$10

Starting bid

Courtesy of the Huron Tract Land Trust Conservancy


This aerial view of Woodburne Farm (north of Goderich) shows the beauty of Ontario's west coast at its best! Valued at $60. Size 16" x 20"

HH23 - Framed Print and Honey item
HH23 - Framed Print and Honey item
HH23 - Framed Print and Honey item
HH23 - Framed Print and Honey
$10

Starting bid

Courtesy of Brenda Blair and Field & Forest Family Farm


This framed print "Winter Scene" by British-Canadian artist, Adrian Dingle is perfect for any art enthusiast (size 19.5" x 23.25"). Also included is a bottle and jar of liquid and creamed local honey.

HH24 - $1000 Toward a Will item
HH24 - $1000 Toward a Will
$60

Starting bid

Courtesy of McDonald, Simon, Stewart & Reidy LLP


Having a will in place will give both you and your family peace of mind. This gift certificate will help you get that in place with $1000 toward a will.

HH25 - Design Consultation item
HH25 - Design Consultation
$20

Starting bid

Courtesy of Ivy Home Interiors


Are you thinking of changing up the look of your home? Or perhaps you're struggling with the design flow of your house. A design consultation, valued at $200, with Ivy Home Interiors can help you find the solutions you need!

HH26 - "Elbows Up Quilt" and Checkerboard item
HH26 - "Elbows Up Quilt" and Checkerboard item
HH26 - "Elbows Up Quilt" and Checkerboard item
HH26 - "Elbows Up Quilt" and Checkerboard
$30

Starting bid

Courtesy of John and Joan Love


Show your Canadian pride with this "Elbows Up" flannelette quilt, handmade by Joan Love. Not only is this cozy quilt perfect to curl up in, but throw it on a bed or the floor and play a game of checkers with the checkers pieces included! Valued at $300. Size 70" x 87"

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!