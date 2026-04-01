36th Annual Conservation Auction - Garden and House & Home

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Starting bid
Courtesy of Haugh Tirecraft Exeter and Exeter Thai Cuisine
Time for an oil change? Use this gift certificate for an oil change at Haugh Tire Craft. Once your car is ready, head over to Exeter Thai Cuisine for dinner with a $25 gift card.
Starting bid
Courtesy of Forest Glen Herb Farm
Up your house curb appeal with a large custom wreath, valued at $140. Also included is a custom herb planter to kick up your cooking! Planter valued at $75.
Starting bid
Courtesy of Forest Glen Herb Farm
Up your house curb appeal with a large custom wreath, valued at $140. Also included is a custom herb planter to kick up your cooking! Planter valued at $75.
Starting bid
Courtesy of Huron St. Detailing and Spring Valley Maple
Get your vehicle ready for the warmer weather with a gift certificate for an interior and exterior vehicle clean. Also included is a 4 L jug of local maple syrup.
Starting bid
Courtesy of Huron Ridge Greenhouses and Havasu Cafe & Bakery
Gardening season is almost here! Get everything you need with a $50 gift card to Huron Ridge Greenhouses, along with a cute planter pot. While you're out and about, take a few minutes to stop in for a bite to eat at Havasu Cafe & Bakery with a gift certificate for $25.
Starting bid
Courtesy of Westland Greenhouses and Hayter's Farm
Along with a gorgeous Anthurium in a ceramic pot, use this $25 gift card to Westland Greenhouses to add to your garden. Also included is a fantastic cooler bag full of goodies (such as turkey pepperoni, a meat thermometer and a bottle opener), as well as a $25 gift certificate to stock up on your favourite turkey products from Hayter's Farm.
Starting bid
Courtesy of Huron Motor Products
Get ready for summer road tripping with a gift certificate for a vehicle detailing, and a gas engine lube-oil-filter service. Each valued at $130
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Courtesy of Huron Tractor
Keep your garden and driveway edges looking neat and trim this summer with this STIHL FSA 45 Grass Trimmer, valued at $200
Starting bid
Courtesy of McCann Redi-Mix
Get all of your yard work completed this summer with this gift certificate for 22 Tonnes of A Gravel!
Starting bid
Courtesy of Meg Theophilopolous and Eidt's BMP Express
Get ready for outdoor entertaining with this set of three Fatboy Mini Outdoor Edison Lamps (valued at $230). Also included are two turquoise/blue Adirondack chairs for your backyard! Each chair has a swing out cup holder and a cell phone holder.
Starting bid
Courtesy of Seebach and Company CPAs
Get all of your spring tree trimming done (or get prepped for next winter) with this Stihl MS 212 Chain Saw. Comes with case, engine oil and a hat. Valued at $450.
Starting bid
Courtesy of Sloan Nursery and Christmas Trees
Add some native trees (and beautiful fall colour) to your property with five bareroot native red maple trees. Pick up at ABCA this spring (please call ahead). Trees should be planted as soon as they are picked up.
Starting bid
Courtesy of Sloan Nursery and Christmas Trees
Add some native trees (and beautiful fall colour) to your property with five bareroot native red maple trees. Pick up at ABCA this spring (please call ahead). Trees should be planted as soon as they are picked up.
Starting bid
Courtesy of South Huron Automotive
This gift certificate entitles the winning bidder to a lube, oil and filter service at South Huron Automotive (max value of $70)
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Courtesy of Crump Family Farm
Enjoying the sounds of the birds singing this spring? Keep them singing with this gift basket that includes a bag of birdseed, as well as a classy songbird feeder.
Starting bid
Courtesy of the Iron Barn, Dashwood
This truly unique metal sculpture would look fantastic in any garden, or inside the home! Approximately 24 inches long and 22 inches wide.
Starting bid
Courtesy of Kraft Auto Parts and Tom Creech
Essentials for any home garage or shop! This DieHard pneumatic shop seat is perfect for mechanics or DIYers! Valued at $80. And never worry about low tire pressure again with this Bullseye rechargeable tire inflator (valued at $60)
Starting bid
Courtesy of National Forest Products and Exeter Ford
These two beautifully crafted cedar Adirondack chairs would be the perfect addition to a backyard, or cottage! They could easily be stained or painted to suit! Also included is a cap and YETI travel mug from Exeter Ford.
Starting bid
Courtesy of Rona Moffett & Powell, Exeter
This DeWalt 1/4 Sheet Palm Grip Sander is the perfect tool for all of your woodworking projects! Valued at $109
Starting bid
Courtesy of Hamilton's Machine Shop, Exeter
This sleek steel mailbox will hold up in all kinds of weather! The tractor flag can be switched out to green if your tractor type is a John Deere!
Starting bid
Courtesy of N.C. Jones & Sons Ltd.
Get your yard ready for spring with one load of screened topsoil (20 cubic yards).
Starting bid
Courtesy of Anne Melady
Add to the charm of your home or back yard with this 24" x 24" barn quilt, hand painted by Anne Melady. This barn quilt features a "double aster" design in fun, vibrant colours!
Starting bid
Courtesy of Anne Melady
This 24" x 24" barn quilt is full of Canadian charm! Hand painted by Anne Melady, this barn quilt reminds us of the changing maple leaves during an Ontario autumn!
Starting bid
Courtesy of Axiom Mutual Insurance Co. - Agent Leslie Arnold and MacPherson's Family Restaurant
Make sure your home is safe and that you are ready to deal with small fires with this fire extinguisher. Also included is a gift package from MacPherson's Family Restaurant (hand lotion set, candle, napkins and gift card).
Starting bid
Courtesy of Bev Cody
For the avid crafter - a needlework tapestry kit by Elizabeth Bradley. This kit - "Two Fat Suffolk Lambs" is part of the Beasts of the Field collection, and comes with all you need to complete it! Valued at $328.
Starting bid
Courtesy of Bonnie Sitter
For the collector! This beautiful vase was hand painted by the late Ada Dinney of Exeter (signed on the back)...a beautiful keepsake. Also included in this package is a vintage set of Dionne Quintuplets spoons - a truly unique set of spoons!
Starting bid
Courtesy of Canadian Tire, Exeter and SipNGiggle Play Cafe
This Evenflo Omni Travel System is all you need for getting out and about with your little one! Comes with car seat and car seat base. While you're out for a walk, why not stop into the SipNGiggle Play Cafe with a $15 gift card and 6 stamp cards.
Starting bid
Courtesy of Canadian Tire, Exeter
This Ninja Thirsti carbonated water machine will keep you hydrated! Enjoy flavoured carbonated water whenever you want. Includes the station, water reservoir a 60 L CO2 canister and a flavour starter pack. Valued at $250
Starting bid
Courtesy of Collin's Home & Colour and GG Goettler of Dublin Fine Furniture
Ready for a room reno? This $150 gift certificate to Collins Home & Colour will help get you started! Also, included is a fun London Print that will look great in any room. Size 26" x 20"
Starting bid
Courtesy of Custom Covers for Home & Office
Make your sleep luxurious with this Summer Silk Queen size filled duvet! Valued at $179.
Starting bid
Courtesy of Diane Carson
This hand crafted, quilted wall hanging would be a perfect addition to any home space with its vibrant colours! Size - 45" x 45"
Starting bid
Courtesy of Diane Carson and Dotable Mandelas
It's never too early to think about Christmas! Add to your decor with this unique glass Christmas tree (made from upcycled glass bowls. In addition, discover a new hobby with this $60 gift certificate to Dotable Mandelas!
Starting bid
Courtesy of Earthen Elegance Floral Inc. and The Curry Corner
Add some colour to your home with a floral arrangement with a $25. While you are out and about in town, why not have dinner out with gift certificates to The Curry Corner, valued at $45.
Starting bid
Floor Designs, Exeter
Elevate your space with this beautiful area rug in neutral colours and design. Size 6' x 8'
Starting bid
Courtesy of Geo-Tek Heating & Cooling Ltd.
Give your heating or cooling system a tune up with this gift certificate for a Free Service (Natural Gas/Propane Furnace, Fireplace or Central Air). Valued at $189.
Starting bid
Courtesy of Kevin Kale
For those who love to play games, enjoy this hand crafted cribbage board. Does not come with pegs or cards.
Starting bid
Courtesy of L & L Apiaries, Denfield
This gift package is perfect for the bee and pollinator enthusiast! Includes a hand soap and lotion kit, beeswax, beeswax polish and cloth, a pollinator plant grow kit, candle, lip balm and honey. Valued at $80
Starting bid
Courtesy of Lynn Tremain
This rustic, wooden portrait of Canadian geese is a truly unique piece - perfect for a cottage or rustic room! Size 16.5" x 47.25"
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Courtesy of Pet Valu, Exeter
This Essentials XX Large Folding Dog Crate is perfect for larger breed dogs. Size 48" x 30" x 32". Valued at $170
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Courtesy of Tim B. Cumming and the Village Bookshop, Bayfield
A signed copy of Tim B. Cumming's book "Plan8" is a great addition to any personal library. Keep addition to that library with a $50 gift card to the Village Bookshop in Bayfield.
Starting bid
Courtesy of Tuckersmith Communications Cooperative (TCC)
This set of gift certificates, which adds up to a value of $225, can be used toward any TCC service.
Starting bid
Courtesy of the ABCA Stewardship, Conservation Lands and Education Department
This print of a deer on canvas will capture any animal lover's heart. Valued at $60. Size 16" x 20"
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Courtesy of the Huron Tract Land Trust Conservancy
This aerial view of Woodburne Farm (north of Goderich) shows the beauty of Ontario's west coast at its best! Valued at $60. Size 16" x 20"
Starting bid
Courtesy of Brenda Blair and Field & Forest Family Farm
This framed print "Winter Scene" by British-Canadian artist, Adrian Dingle is perfect for any art enthusiast (size 19.5" x 23.25"). Also included is a bottle and jar of liquid and creamed local honey.
Starting bid
Courtesy of McDonald, Simon, Stewart & Reidy LLP
Having a will in place will give both you and your family peace of mind. This gift certificate will help you get that in place with $1000 toward a will.
Starting bid
Courtesy of Ivy Home Interiors
Are you thinking of changing up the look of your home? Or perhaps you're struggling with the design flow of your house. A design consultation, valued at $200, with Ivy Home Interiors can help you find the solutions you need!
Starting bid
Courtesy of John and Joan Love
Show your Canadian pride with this "Elbows Up" flannelette quilt, handmade by Joan Love. Not only is this cozy quilt perfect to curl up in, but throw it on a bed or the floor and play a game of checkers with the checkers pieces included! Valued at $300. Size 70" x 87"
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!