Ausable Bayfield Conservation Foundation
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Ausable Bayfield Conservation Foundation

Ausable Bayfield Conservation Foundation

Our mission

Ausable Bayfield Conservation Foundation works to protect and enhance the natural environment in our watershed through conservation initiatives, community engagement, and education. Bid now on our 3 campaigns for the 36th Conservation Auction!
Past events
Past events
36th Annual Conservation Auction - Health & Beauty and Sports
Auction
36th Annual Conservation Auction - Health & Beauty and Sports
Apr 16, 8:00 PM EDT
71108 Morrison Line, Exeter, ON N0M 1S5, Canada
36th Annual Conservation Auction - Feature Packages, Experiences and Food
Auction
36th Annual Conservation Auction - Feature Packages, Experiences and Food
Apr 16, 8:00 PM EDT
71108 Morrison Line, Exeter, ON N0M 1S5, Canada
36th Annual Conservation Auction - Garden and House & Home
Auction
36th Annual Conservation Auction - Garden and House & Home
Apr 16, 8:00 PM EDT
71108 Morrison Line, Exeter, ON N0M 1S5, Canada
World Wetlands Day: Get Rooted, Grow Native Plants!
Event
World Wetlands Day: Get Rooted, Grow Native Plants!
Feb 5, 9:30 - 11:00 AM EST
77697 Porters Hill Line, Bayfield, ON N0M 1G0, Canada
Wild Places, for Today & Forever
Event
Wild Places, for Today & Forever
Nov 29, 1:00 - 4:00 PM EST
353 McCarthy Rd, Stratford, ON N5A 7S7, Canada
Morrison Dam Owl Prowl 2025
Event
Morrison Dam Owl Prowl 2025
Nov 7 - Nov 7 | 2 dates & times
71108 Morrison Line, Exeter, ON N0M 1S5, Canada
Event
Rock Glen CA - Guided Hike: Fossils
Jun 18 - Jun 25 | 2 dates & times
8680 Rock Glen Rd, Arkona, ON N0M 2N0, Canada
Vilis Family Wildlife Area Dedication Ceremony
Event
Vilis Family Wildlife Area Dedication Ceremony
Jun 14, 11:00 - 1:00 PM EDT
35008 Lieury Rd, Parkhill, ON N0M 2K0, Canada
35th Annual Conservation Auction - Online for 2025!
Auction
35th Annual Conservation Auction - Online for 2025!
May 15, 8:00 PM EDT
71108 Morrison Line, Exeter, ON N0M 1S5, Canada
Morrison Dam Owl Prowl 2024
Event
Morrison Dam Owl Prowl 2024
Nov 15, 5:30 - 9:00 PM EST
71108 Morrison Line, Exeter, ON N0M 1S5, Canada
Morrison Dam Owl Prowl 2023
Event
Morrison Dam Owl Prowl 2023
Oct 27, 5:30 - 9:00 PM EDT
71108 Morrison Line, Exeter, ON N0M 1S5, Canada
Custom
ABCA Adventurers Day Camp (Ages 8-12) July 24-27, 2023
Jul 24, 9:00 AM - Jul 28, 4:00 AM EDT
71108 Morrison Line, Exeter, ON N0M 1S5, Canada
Custom
ABCA Explorers Day Camp (Ages 6-9) July 10-14, 2023
Jul 10, 9:00 AM - Jul 14, 4:00 AM EDT
71108 Morrison Line, Exeter, ON N0M 1S5, Canada
Owl Prowl - Morrison Dam Conservation Area
Event
Owl Prowl - Morrison Dam Conservation Area
Nov 5, 5:30 - 8:00 PM EDT
71108 Morrison Line, Exeter, ON N0M 1S5, Canada
Owl Prowl - Rock Glen Conservation Area
Event
Owl Prowl - Rock Glen Conservation Area
Oct 22, 5:30 - 8:00 PM EDT
8680 Rock Glen Rd, Arkona, ON N0M 1B0, Canada

Our website

https://www.abca.ca/foundation/

Contact information

[email protected]
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