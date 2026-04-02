Ausable Bayfield Conservation Foundation works to protect and enhance the natural environment in our watershed through conservation initiatives, community engagement, and education. Bid now on our 3 campaigns for the 36th Conservation Auction!
Past events
Past events
Auction
36th Annual Conservation Auction - Health & Beauty and Sports
Apr 16, 8:00 PM EDT
71108 Morrison Line, Exeter, ON N0M 1S5, Canada
Auction
36th Annual Conservation Auction - Feature Packages, Experiences and Food
Apr 16, 8:00 PM EDT
71108 Morrison Line, Exeter, ON N0M 1S5, Canada
Auction
36th Annual Conservation Auction - Garden and House & Home
Apr 16, 8:00 PM EDT
71108 Morrison Line, Exeter, ON N0M 1S5, Canada
Event
World Wetlands Day: Get Rooted, Grow Native Plants!
Feb 5, 9:30 - 11:00 AM EST
77697 Porters Hill Line, Bayfield, ON N0M 1G0, Canada
Event
Wild Places, for Today & Forever
Nov 29, 1:00 - 4:00 PM EST
353 McCarthy Rd, Stratford, ON N5A 7S7, Canada
Event
Morrison Dam Owl Prowl 2025
Nov 7 - Nov 7 | 2 dates & times
71108 Morrison Line, Exeter, ON N0M 1S5, Canada
Event
Rock Glen CA - Guided Hike: Fossils
Jun 18 - Jun 25 | 2 dates & times
8680 Rock Glen Rd, Arkona, ON N0M 2N0, Canada
Event
Vilis Family Wildlife Area Dedication Ceremony
Jun 14, 11:00 - 1:00 PM EDT
35008 Lieury Rd, Parkhill, ON N0M 2K0, Canada
Auction
35th Annual Conservation Auction - Online for 2025!
May 15, 8:00 PM EDT
71108 Morrison Line, Exeter, ON N0M 1S5, Canada
Event
Morrison Dam Owl Prowl 2024
Nov 15, 5:30 - 9:00 PM EST
71108 Morrison Line, Exeter, ON N0M 1S5, Canada
Event
Morrison Dam Owl Prowl 2023
Oct 27, 5:30 - 9:00 PM EDT
71108 Morrison Line, Exeter, ON N0M 1S5, Canada
Custom
ABCA Adventurers Day Camp (Ages 8-12) July 24-27, 2023
Jul 24, 9:00 AM - Jul 28, 4:00 AM EDT
71108 Morrison Line, Exeter, ON N0M 1S5, Canada
Custom
ABCA Explorers Day Camp (Ages 6-9) July 10-14, 2023