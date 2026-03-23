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Ausable Bayfield Conservation Foundation

Hosted by

Ausable Bayfield Conservation Foundation

About this event

Sales closed

36th Annual Conservation Auction - Feature Packages, Experiences and Food

Pick-up location

71108 Morrison Line, Exeter, ON N0M 1S5, Canada

FP1 - Dine and Stay in Exeter! item
FP1 - Dine and Stay in Exeter! item
FP1 - Dine and Stay in Exeter! item
FP1 - Dine and Stay in Exeter!
$60

Starting bid

Courtesy of Eddington's of Exeter and Southbank Suites


This AMAZING, local auction package includes a specially curated dinner for two by Chef James Eddington, who will personally speak with you before the fine dining experience to ensure the meal will be tailored to suit you! (Wine and other alcohol not included).  Enjoy this experience at his award-winning restaurant, Eddington's of Exeter.  Chef James specializes in a local farm to table philosophy - it's the place to be in Exeter!


The evening doesn't end there - relax in style with an overnight stay for two in the Grand Loft Suite at Southbank Suites in Exeter. This beautifully restored historic church is now a luxury, boutique hotel with lots of small-town charm and top-notch amenities (limited accessibility). This package is available from now until the end of May, or between October 1 through November 30, 2026 (upon mutual availability)

FP2 - Dine and Stay in Bayfield! item
FP2 - Dine and Stay in Bayfield! item
FP2 - Dine and Stay in Bayfield! item
FP2 - Dine and Stay in Bayfield!
$60

Starting bid

Courtesy of 1851 Bayfield Landing Bistro and Suites and MacEwen Fuels


Need to get away for a night? Take a drive to scenic Bayfield and stay for the evening! This package includes a 1 night suite stay at 1851 Bayfield Landing (Sunday through Thursday, except on off season). Don't forget dinner at the Bistro with a $100 gift certificate. And just to help you get there, included is a $50 gas gift card.

FP3 - Sourdough Workshop and Wine! item
FP3 - Sourdough Workshop and Wine! item
FP3 - Sourdough Workshop and Wine!
$60

Starting bid

Courtesy of The Frugal Fig Sourdough Co. and Garry Kline


Have you ever wanted to master the art of sourdough? Now is your chance with this $500 gift certificate for a Sourdough Workshop Experience (in the comfort of your own home). Valid for up to 5 attendees, upon mutual availability (any additional attendees will be subject to a $100 fee). To make sure you don't get thirsty during this experience, we've included three bottles of wine!

FP4 - Backyard Griddle Package item
FP4 - Backyard Griddle Package item
FP4 - Backyard Griddle Package item
FP4 - Backyard Griddle Package
$40

Starting bid

Courtesy of MacLean's Home Hardware, Exeter, Sobey's Grand Bend, and Huron County Tourism


Backyard season is almost here - get ready for some gourmet cooking on this Blackstone 28" Propane Griddle Cooking Station with Hood (2 burners). Stock up on your supplies with a $50 gift card from Sobey's Grand Bend, and try out a new recipe or two with a fantastic cookbook "Abundance" by United Way Perth-Huron. Also included is a small insulated lunch back, so you can take your meal on the go!

FP5 - Four (4) Tickets - Jays vs Tigers and 1 Night Stay item
FP5 - Four (4) Tickets - Jays vs Tigers and 1 Night Stay item
FP5 - Four (4) Tickets - Jays vs Tigers and 1 Night Stay
$100

Starting bid

Courtesy of Doug Geoffrey Construction Ltd., and a Friend of Conservation


For the Toronto Blue Jays fan! This package includes four (4) tickets to watch the Jays in Detroit on May 16, 2026 at Comerica Park (tickets must be accepted through TicketMaster, valid passport needed to travel to Detroit). The night doesn't end with the game - stay the night at the Hollywood Casino at Greektown (just a 10 minute walk from the stadium)! Package valued at $1,470. To help get you there, we've included a $50 gas gift card.

FP6 - Four (4) Tickets - Jays vs. Pirates in Toronto item
FP6 - Four (4) Tickets - Jays vs. Pirates in Toronto item
FP6 - Four (4) Tickets - Jays vs. Pirates in Toronto
$40

Starting bid

Courtesy of Michael Davies, and a Friend of Conservation


Continue to cheer on the Toronto Blue Jays with four (4) tickets to watch them take on the Pittsburgh Pirates in Toronto on May 23, 2026 at the Roger's Centre (tickets must be accepted via TicketMaster). Tickets valued at $400. To help get you to Toronto, we've included a $50 gas gift card.

FP7 - Four (4) Tickets - Jays vs. Rangers in Toronto item
FP7 - Four (4) Tickets - Jays vs. Rangers in Toronto item
FP7 - Four (4) Tickets - Jays vs. Rangers in Toronto item
FP7 - Four (4) Tickets - Jays vs. Rangers in Toronto
$40

Starting bid

Courtesy of Jamie & Hope Brock, and MacEwen Fuels


Cheer on the Jays on their road to the championship with four (4) tickets to watch the Toronto Blue Jays take on the Texas Rangers at the Rogers Centre in Toronto, on Saturday, June 27, 2026 (tickets must be accepted via TicketMaster). Valued at $500. To help get you there, included is a $50 gas gift card.

FP8 - Four (4) Day Cottage Getaway! item
FP8 - Four (4) Day Cottage Getaway! item
FP8 - Four (4) Day Cottage Getaway! item
FP8 - Four (4) Day Cottage Getaway!
$60

Starting bid

Courtesy of Ben & Sue Hoogenboom, and MacEwen Fuels


Escape to the lake with this four (4) day stay at the Hoogenboom Cottage, located a few kilometres south of Bayfield (stair access to the beach across the road), for up to six people. Stay must be mid-week during the months of June, August or September. Kayaks available on the property. Enjoy everything that beautiful Bayfield and Area has to offer with this relaxing, memorable getaway! Valued at approximately $1,000. Also included is a $50 gas gift card to help get you there.

FP9 - Golfing Package #1 item
FP9 - Golfing Package #1 item
FP9 - Golfing Package #1 item
FP9 - Golfing Package #1
$60

Starting bid

Courtesy of Bluewater Golf Course, Inc.; Seaforth Golf Course; Woodland Links Ltd.


Try your golf came at some of our excellent watershed golf courses! Included in this package is:

  • 2 gift certificates each for 4 x 9holes, and 2x 9 holes (with power carts) from Bluewater Golf Course Inc. ($440)
  • Gift certificate for 2 x 18 holes from Seaforth Golf Course ($100)
  • 2 Gift Certificates for 2 rounds of 18 holes (including shared cart) from Woodland Links Ltd. ($300)
FP10 - Golfing Package #2 item
FP10 - Golfing Package #2 item
FP10 - Golfing Package #2 item
FP10 - Golfing Package #2
$60

Starting bid

Courtesy of Ironwood Golf Course, GolfNorth; Exeter Golf Club, GolfNorth; and White Squirrel Golf Club


Sample three of the fantastic golf courses in our watershed! Included in this package is:

  • 8 Gift Certificates for 18 holes of golf from Ironwood Golf Course ($372)
  • 4 Gift Certificates for 18 holes of golf from Exeter Golf Club ($150)
  • Gift Certificate for 4 x 18 holes of golf from While Squirrel Golf Club ($200)
FP11 - Golf Package #3 item
FP11 - Golf Package #3 item
FP11 - Golf Package #3 item
FP11 - Golf Package #3
$60

Starting bid

Courtesy of Oakwood Resort; Widder Station Golf; and Huron Motor Products


Even more opportunities for refining your golf game! This package includes:

  • Gift Certificate for 1 Night Deluxe Accommodation with 2 x 9 holes of Golf from Oakwood Resort ($410)
  • 4 Complimentary Rounds of Golf with carts from Widder Station Golf ($360)
  • Golf themed gift package (cap, water bottle, XL golf shirt, three boxes of 3 golf balls, 2 cup sleeves, and drink bag)
E1 - Gift Certificates - Berry Farm/Lavender Farm item
E1 - Gift Certificates - Berry Farm/Lavender Farm item
E1 - Gift Certificates - Berry Farm/Lavender Farm item
E1 - Gift Certificates - Berry Farm/Lavender Farm
$20

Starting bid

Courtesy of Bayfield Berry Farm and Bayfield Lavender Farm


Enjoy a fun day out in Bayfield with gift certificates to both the Bayfield Berry Farm (valued at $60) and the Bayfield Lavender Farm (e-gift certificate, valued at $50).

E2 - Guided Snowshoe Hike and Chili Lunch item
E2 - Guided Snowshoe Hike and Chili Lunch
$10

Starting bid

Courtesy of the Bayfield River Valley Trail Association


Enjoy a guided snowshoe hike for 6 next winter, followed by a delicious chili lunch - all provided by the BRVTA!

E3 - Two (2) Tickets to Blyth Festival and Gift Basket item
E3 - Two (2) Tickets to Blyth Festival and Gift Basket item
E3 - Two (2) Tickets to Blyth Festival and Gift Basket
$20

Starting bid

Courtesy of the Blyth Festival and Bonnie Sitter


This gift pass can be redeemed for two (2) tickets to any main stage Blyth Festival production during the 2026 summer season (valued at $110, expires September 30, 2026). So you don't get hungry on the way there, you can also enjoy some snacks from Picards Peanuts!

E4 - ABCA Hunting Permit and Gift Package item
E4 - ABCA Hunting Permit and Gift Package
$10

Starting bid

Courtesy of Ausable Bayfield Conservation and CG Equipment


An ABCA Hunting Super Permit allows the winner hunting access to all ABCA properties where hunting is permitted for one year. The gift package includes a hat, toque, sweatshirt and insulated drink sleeve.

E5 - Gift Certificate for Drayton Entertainment item
E5 - Gift Certificate for Drayton Entertainment
$20

Starting bid

Courtesy of Drayton Entertainment


This gift certificate is redeemable for two (2) tickets to any Drayton Entertainment production, at any venue, during their 2026 season. Valued at $146.24

E6 - Gift Certificate for Fleetway Fun and Godfather's Pizza item
E6 - Gift Certificate for Fleetway Fun and Godfather's Pizza item
E6 - Gift Certificate for Fleetway Fun and Godfather's Pizza
$10

Starting bid

Courtesy of Fleetway Fun, London and Godfather's Pizza, Exeter


Up your game with this gift certificate for one hour of bowling with shoe rental, for up to five people. Supper is taken care of, too, with two (2) gift certificates for 1 Manager's Special and 1 Medium Strip Madness.

E7 - Gift Certificates - The Livery and Birdseed item
E7 - Gift Certificates - The Livery and Birdseed item
E7 - Gift Certificates - The Livery and Birdseed item
E7 - Gift Certificates - The Livery and Birdseed
$10

Starting bid

Courtesy of The Livery/Goderich Little Theatre and Porter's Hill Birdseed Co.


This gift certificate is redeemable for two (2) tickets to a performance of The Silver Dagger ($60 value). On your way, check out Porter's Hill Birdseed Company and use your three gift certificates (valued at $75) toward birdseed or any of their fabulous feeders and garden decor.

E8 - Pinery Provincial Park Package item
E8 - Pinery Provincial Park Package item
E8 - Pinery Provincial Park Package item
E8 - Pinery Provincial Park Package
$20

Starting bid

Courtesy of Ontario Parks


Get ready for a summer of fun with a Summer Pass for the Pinery Provincial Park, which allows your vehicle entry from April 1 until November 30 (valued at $75). Also included is a 2 hour canoe rental at the Pinery, along with a fun Pinery hoodie.

E9 - Pinery Summer Pass and Grog's Package item
E9 - Pinery Summer Pass and Grog's Package item
E9 - Pinery Summer Pass and Grog's Package
$10

Starting bid

Courtesy of Pinery Provincial Park and Grog's Pub and Grill, Northville


Have fun all summer with a Summer Pass for the Pinery Provincial Park (valid April 1 to November 30, valued at $75). Also included is a gift package from Grog's, including a $10 gift card and home goods.

E10 - Road Trip Package, Gift Package and Gas Gift Card item
E10 - Road Trip Package, Gift Package and Gas Gift Card item
E10 - Road Trip Package, Gift Package and Gas Gift Card item
E10 - Road Trip Package, Gift Package and Gas Gift Card
$20

Starting bid

Courtesy of Guess Where Trips, Hensall Co-op, and MacEwen


Who doesn't love a road trip. Have a fun day out with a Guess Where Trip - Markets to Mountains (think Collingwood area!). Also included is their Detour Dairies Book. To go along with the trip, we've included a gift package from Hensall Co-op, which includes a small cooler bag, two shirts (men's XL, ladies M), and two mesh back caps. We're also getting your trip started with a gas gift card to MacEwen, valued at $50.

E11 - Gift Certificate for 70 minute Scenic Flight item
E11 - Gift Certificate for 70 minute Scenic Flight item
E11 - Gift Certificate for 70 minute Scenic Flight item
E11 - Gift Certificate for 70 minute Scenic Flight
$20

Starting bid

Courtesy of Haskett Funeral Homes Ltd.


See your backyard from a different point of view with a 70 minutes scenic flight with Papple Aviation! Flights available include a 70 minute flight from Seaforth, or a 60 minute flight from several other local airports, including Goderich and Wingham. It can also be used for a Port Elgin Day trip on select dates. For 1 - 3 passengers.

E12 - Family Day Pass item
E12 - Family Day Pass
$10

Starting bid

Courtesy of London Children's Museum


Encourage your kids to learn about the world around them with a family day pass to London Children's Museum! Redeemable for up to 2 adults and 2 children. Valid until March 1, 2027

E13 - Gift Certificate for Scenic Flight and Zielman's Goods item
E13 - Gift Certificate for Scenic Flight and Zielman's Goods item
E13 - Gift Certificate for Scenic Flight and Zielman's Goods
$10

Starting bid

Courtesy of Papple Aviation and Zielman's Goods & Gifts, Zurich


This gift certificate, valued at $50, can be used toward a fantastic scenic flight with Papple Aviation. Also included is a $25 gift certificate to Zielman's Goods & Gifts in Zurich - a store that has something for everyone!



E14 - Gift Certificate and Hand Knit Scarf item
E14 - Gift Certificate and Hand Knit Scarf item
E14 - Gift Certificate and Hand Knit Scarf item
E14 - Gift Certificate and Hand Knit Scarf
$10

Starting bid

Courtesy of South Huron Arts Centre and Abigail Gutteridge


Learn something new this year with a gift certificate, valued at $80, toward an upcoming arts program. Also included is a hand knit scarf, perfect for spring and fall (colour: light green with various speckles)!

E15 - Two (2) Tickets for Stratford Festival item
E15 - Two (2) Tickets for Stratford Festival item
E15 - Two (2) Tickets for Stratford Festival
$20

Starting bid

Courtesy of Stratford Festival


This voucher is redeemable for two (2) tickets to an eligible performance in the Stratford Festival's 2026 season, valued at $175

E16 - Two (2) Tickets to Stratford Summer Music item
E16 - Two (2) Tickets to Stratford Summer Music item
E16 - Two (2) Tickets to Stratford Summer Music
$10

Starting bid

Courtesy of Stratford Summer Music


Elevate your music appreciation this summer with two (2) tickets to "Stuff Such as Dreams", a musical performance of Cameron Crozman & Meagan Milatz (cello & piano). These tickets are for the July 12, 2026 performance at 4:00 p.m. in Stratford.

E17 - Toronto Harbour Boat Cruise item
E17 - Toronto Harbour Boat Cruise item
E17 - Toronto Harbour Boat Cruise
$10

Starting bid

Courtesy of City Cruises Toronto


Looking for something to do while visiting Toronto? Look no further - we've got you covered with two tickets for a 60-minute sightseeing harbour tour. Valued at $68

F1 - Gift Certificates and Tin Print item
F1 - Gift Certificates and Tin Print item
F1 - Gift Certificates and Tin Print item
F1 - Gift Certificates and Tin Print
$10

Starting bid

Courtesy of Dublin Mercantile and Crabby Joe's, Exeter


Enjoy dinner out with Crabby Joe's Bribes, valued at $80. Also included in this package is a fun tin print of a Funky Alpaca! (size 16" x 12.5")

F2 - Crunican Orchards Gift Cards & RGCA Family Pass item
F2 - Crunican Orchards Gift Cards & RGCA Family Pass item
F2 - Crunican Orchards Gift Cards & RGCA Family Pass
$10

Starting bid

Courtesy of Crunican Orchards and Ausable Bayfield Conservation


Have some family time while exploring nature with this Family Pass for Rock Glen Conservation Area. Valid for one year from date of first use. Make sure your backpack is stocked with apples, with gift cards for Crunican Orchards, valued at $50.

F3 - DQ Package and Owl Prowl item
F3 - DQ Package and Owl Prowl item
F3 - DQ Package and Owl Prowl
$10

Starting bid

Courtesy of Dairy Queen, Exeter and Ausable Bayfield Conservation


This DQ Package includes gift certificates for 4 Blizzards, 4 Chicken Strip Baskets and a DQ Cake. The fun doesn't stop there...included is a guided Owl Prowl for up to 25 people, valued at $126. The Owl Prowl is valid from late October 2026 until late March 2027.

F4 - Gift Certificates and Friends of the Pinery Package item
F4 - Gift Certificates and Friends of the Pinery Package item
F4 - Gift Certificates and Friends of the Pinery Package
$20

Starting bid

Courtesy of Dublin Family Restaurant and Friends of the Pinery Nature Store


Take a break from cooking dinner with gift certificates to the Dublin Family Restaurant, valued at $150! Also included is a bee themed gift basket from the Friends of the Pinery Nature Store, which includes a mug, candles and puzzle.

F5 - Gift Certificates and Gift Bag item
F5 - Gift Certificates and Gift Bag item
F5 - Gift Certificates and Gift Bag
$20

Starting bid

Courtesy of Dublin Family Restaurant and Marcc Apparel


Who needs to cook, when you can eat out with these gift certificates from Dublin Family Restaurant, valued at $150. Also included is an insulated backpack filled with goodies (such as a travel mug, hats, pocket knife, etc.) from Marcc Apparel.

F6 - Gift Card and Honey item
F6 - Gift Card and Honey item
F6 - Gift Card and Honey
$10

Starting bid

Courtesy of Foodland, Exeter and Field & Forest Family Farm


This $100 gift card to Foodland will help you beat the rising cost of groceries! Also included is liquid and creamed honey from Field & Forest Family Farm.

F7 - Gift Certificates item
F7 - Gift Certificates item
F7 - Gift Certificates
$10

Starting bid

Courtesy of The Cottage Cafe, Grand Bend and Funky Monkey Fabrics Inc.


Treat yourself to a meal out, or some baked goodies, with this $20 gift certificate from The Cottage Cafe in Grand Bend. And for those savvy with a sewing machine, find some fantastic fabrics with an e-gift card, valued at $50, to Funky Monkey Fabrics Inc.

F8 - Two (2) Bottles of Wine and Two (2) Wine Tastings item
F8 - Two (2) Bottles of Wine and Two (2) Wine Tastings item
F8 - Two (2) Bottles of Wine and Two (2) Wine Tastings
$20

Starting bid

Courtesy of Hessenland Inn and Schatz Winery


Enjoy two (2) wine tastings at Schatz Winery in Zurich (expires Oct. 31, 2026, must be booked 48 hours in advance). However, you can have those fantastic tastes at home, too, with two (2) bottles of wine.

F9 - Black Dog Gift Card item
F9 - Black Dog Gift Card
$10

Starting bid

Courtesy of Brian Coombs - RE/MAX Reliable Realty Inc., Bayfield


Enjoy a night out with a meal at the Black Dog Village Pub & Bistro - a staple in Bayfield, ON. Valued at $100

F10 - Gift Certificate and Painting item
F10 - Gift Certificate and Painting item
F10 - Gift Certificate and Painting
$20

Starting bid

Courtesy of Jerry Rader Homestyle Market and Lisa Thompson, MPP Huron Bruce


Jerry Rader Homestyle Market will be your one stop shopping spot with a $100 gift certificate. Also included is a unique painting of a farm field in a rustic frame, by Baxter (size 11.5" x 21.5").

F11 - Charcuterie Board, Honey and Gift Certificates item
F11 - Charcuterie Board, Honey and Gift Certificates
$20

Starting bid

Courtesy of Kevin Kale, Metzger Meats, and Field & Forest Family Farm


This handcrafted charcuterie board (12" x 20") can be filled with all of your favourite goodies, including products purchased at Metzger Meats with two (2) $20 gift certificates. Also included is one liquid bottle of liquid honey and one jar of creamed honey, produced locally!

F12 - Birch Charcuterie Board, Honey and Gift Certificates item
F12 - Birch Charcuterie Board, Honey and Gift Certificates
$20

Starting bid

Courtesy of Peter Darbishire, Metzger Meats, and Field & Forest Family Farm


Wow your guests with this live edge style, handcrafted birch charcuterie board (27" long). This package includes three (3) $20 gift certificates to Metzger Meats, along with one liquid bottle of liquid honey and one jar of creamed honey, produced locally!

F13 - Exeter Gift Package and Gift Certificate item
F13 - Exeter Gift Package and Gift Certificate item
F13 - Exeter Gift Package and Gift Certificate item
F13 - Exeter Gift Package and Gift Certificate
$10

Starting bid

Courtesy of William's Fish and Chips, Exeter, and Laurie Dykstra


This is the perfect package for the person who is hometown proud! Enjoy dinner out with a $25 gift certificate to Williams Fish and Chips. Also included is an Exeter Gift Package, which includes two water bottles, a plush white squirrel, two (2) white squirrel tea lights, and a white squirrel brooch!

F14 - Gift Card and Coastal Coffee Package item
F14 - Gift Card and Coastal Coffee Package item
F14 - Gift Card and Coastal Coffee Package
$20

Starting bid

Courtesy of Matt and Dani's No Frills, Grand Bend and Coastal Coffee


Beat the blues of high grocery prices with this $100 PC gift card. We've got you covered for coffee, too, with a gift package from Coastal Coffee (includes three varieties of whole bean coffee and four traveller pour over packs). Valued at $70

F15 - Tea for Two Experience item
F15 - Tea for Two Experience item
F15 - Tea for Two Experience
$10

Starting bid

Courtesy of Queen of Hearts Tea Room, Kitchener


Experience a Full Afternoon Tea for Two, at this fabulous tea room in Kitchener ON, valued at $90. Available Friday through Sunday. Must be arranged directly through owner, and 2-3 weeks notice is recommended.

F16 - Gift Certificate for Ground Beef item
F16 - Gift Certificate for Ground Beef item
F16 - Gift Certificate for Ground Beef
$10

Starting bid

Courtesy of Van Osch Farms Ltd.


Stock up on local ground beef with this gift certificate for 10 packs of ground beef. Valued at $110

F17 - Gift Certificate for Family Bundle of Beef item
F17 - Gift Certificate for Family Bundle of Beef item
F17 - Gift Certificate for Family Bundle of Beef
$20

Starting bid

Courtesy of Van Osch Farms Ltd.


Fill your freezer with this fabulous Family Bundle of pure Beef, valued at $350.

F18 - $500 PC Gift Gard item
F18 - $500 PC Gift Gard
$40

Starting bid

Courtesy of Hansen's Your Independent Grocer


Beat the inflation blues and stock up on all of your essentials with this $500 PC gift card!

F19 - YETI cooler item
F19 - YETI cooler item
F19 - YETI cooler
$40

Starting bid

Courtesy of Mark Keller - Toromont CAT


If you've got places to go, this cooler will carry everything you need! This 27 quart cooler can hold up to 24 cans and a bag of ice and still have room to spare. Valued at $460.

F20 - Gift Certificate and Robert Bateman Book item
F20 - Gift Certificate and Robert Bateman Book
$10

Starting bid

Courtesy of the Dunes Deli, Thedford and A Friend of Conservation


Enjoy lunch out with a gift certificate for Lunch for Two (2 large subs, 2 beverages, 2 ice cream cones) at the Dunes Deli. Also included is a pre-loved coffee table book "The Art of Robert Bateman."

F21 - 6-Pack Sampler Pack and Local Honey item
F21 - 6-Pack Sampler Pack and Local Honey
$10

Starting bid

Courtesy of Imposter Brewing, Exeter and Field & Forest Family Farm


Looking for something new to quench your thirst? Try this sampler 6-pack from Imposter Brewing (comes with glass). Beer includes: Imposter's Blonde, Imposter Syndrome, Hay Swamp Howler, Albatross, Variation on a Theme, Tapirus, and Tallneck. Also included is a bottle and jar of locally produced Honey.

F22 - Pottery Chip and Dip Platter item
F22 - Pottery Chip and Dip Platter item
F22 - Pottery Chip and Dip Platter
$20

Starting bid

Courtesy of Ginger and Bill Weber


Be the host with the most, with this one of a kind pottery chip and dip platter. Hand crafted by Bill Weber.

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