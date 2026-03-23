36th Annual Conservation Auction - Feature Packages, Experiences and Food

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About this event
Starting bid
Courtesy of Eddington's of Exeter and Southbank Suites
This AMAZING, local auction package includes a specially curated dinner for two by Chef James Eddington, who will personally speak with you before the fine dining experience to ensure the meal will be tailored to suit you! (Wine and other alcohol not included). Enjoy this experience at his award-winning restaurant, Eddington's of Exeter. Chef James specializes in a local farm to table philosophy - it's the place to be in Exeter!
The evening doesn't end there - relax in style with an overnight stay for two in the Grand Loft Suite at Southbank Suites in Exeter. This beautifully restored historic church is now a luxury, boutique hotel with lots of small-town charm and top-notch amenities (limited accessibility). This package is available from now until the end of May, or between October 1 through November 30, 2026 (upon mutual availability)
Starting bid
Courtesy of 1851 Bayfield Landing Bistro and Suites and MacEwen Fuels
Need to get away for a night? Take a drive to scenic Bayfield and stay for the evening! This package includes a 1 night suite stay at 1851 Bayfield Landing (Sunday through Thursday, except on off season). Don't forget dinner at the Bistro with a $100 gift certificate. And just to help you get there, included is a $50 gas gift card.
Starting bid
Courtesy of The Frugal Fig Sourdough Co. and Garry Kline
Have you ever wanted to master the art of sourdough? Now is your chance with this $500 gift certificate for a Sourdough Workshop Experience (in the comfort of your own home). Valid for up to 5 attendees, upon mutual availability (any additional attendees will be subject to a $100 fee). To make sure you don't get thirsty during this experience, we've included three bottles of wine!
Starting bid
Courtesy of MacLean's Home Hardware, Exeter, Sobey's Grand Bend, and Huron County Tourism
Backyard season is almost here - get ready for some gourmet cooking on this Blackstone 28" Propane Griddle Cooking Station with Hood (2 burners). Stock up on your supplies with a $50 gift card from Sobey's Grand Bend, and try out a new recipe or two with a fantastic cookbook "Abundance" by United Way Perth-Huron. Also included is a small insulated lunch back, so you can take your meal on the go!
Starting bid
Courtesy of Doug Geoffrey Construction Ltd., and a Friend of Conservation
For the Toronto Blue Jays fan! This package includes four (4) tickets to watch the Jays in Detroit on May 16, 2026 at Comerica Park (tickets must be accepted through TicketMaster, valid passport needed to travel to Detroit). The night doesn't end with the game - stay the night at the Hollywood Casino at Greektown (just a 10 minute walk from the stadium)! Package valued at $1,470. To help get you there, we've included a $50 gas gift card.
Starting bid
Courtesy of Michael Davies, and a Friend of Conservation
Continue to cheer on the Toronto Blue Jays with four (4) tickets to watch them take on the Pittsburgh Pirates in Toronto on May 23, 2026 at the Roger's Centre (tickets must be accepted via TicketMaster). Tickets valued at $400. To help get you to Toronto, we've included a $50 gas gift card.
Starting bid
Courtesy of Jamie & Hope Brock, and MacEwen Fuels
Cheer on the Jays on their road to the championship with four (4) tickets to watch the Toronto Blue Jays take on the Texas Rangers at the Rogers Centre in Toronto, on Saturday, June 27, 2026 (tickets must be accepted via TicketMaster). Valued at $500. To help get you there, included is a $50 gas gift card.
Starting bid
Courtesy of Ben & Sue Hoogenboom, and MacEwen Fuels
Escape to the lake with this four (4) day stay at the Hoogenboom Cottage, located a few kilometres south of Bayfield (stair access to the beach across the road), for up to six people. Stay must be mid-week during the months of June, August or September. Kayaks available on the property. Enjoy everything that beautiful Bayfield and Area has to offer with this relaxing, memorable getaway! Valued at approximately $1,000. Also included is a $50 gas gift card to help get you there.
Starting bid
Courtesy of Bluewater Golf Course, Inc.; Seaforth Golf Course; Woodland Links Ltd.
Try your golf came at some of our excellent watershed golf courses! Included in this package is:
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Courtesy of Ironwood Golf Course, GolfNorth; Exeter Golf Club, GolfNorth; and White Squirrel Golf Club
Sample three of the fantastic golf courses in our watershed! Included in this package is:
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Courtesy of Oakwood Resort; Widder Station Golf; and Huron Motor Products
Even more opportunities for refining your golf game! This package includes:
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Courtesy of Bayfield Berry Farm and Bayfield Lavender Farm
Enjoy a fun day out in Bayfield with gift certificates to both the Bayfield Berry Farm (valued at $60) and the Bayfield Lavender Farm (e-gift certificate, valued at $50).
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Courtesy of the Bayfield River Valley Trail Association
Enjoy a guided snowshoe hike for 6 next winter, followed by a delicious chili lunch - all provided by the BRVTA!
Starting bid
Courtesy of the Blyth Festival and Bonnie Sitter
This gift pass can be redeemed for two (2) tickets to any main stage Blyth Festival production during the 2026 summer season (valued at $110, expires September 30, 2026). So you don't get hungry on the way there, you can also enjoy some snacks from Picards Peanuts!
Starting bid
Courtesy of Ausable Bayfield Conservation and CG Equipment
An ABCA Hunting Super Permit allows the winner hunting access to all ABCA properties where hunting is permitted for one year. The gift package includes a hat, toque, sweatshirt and insulated drink sleeve.
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Courtesy of Drayton Entertainment
This gift certificate is redeemable for two (2) tickets to any Drayton Entertainment production, at any venue, during their 2026 season. Valued at $146.24
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Courtesy of Fleetway Fun, London and Godfather's Pizza, Exeter
Up your game with this gift certificate for one hour of bowling with shoe rental, for up to five people. Supper is taken care of, too, with two (2) gift certificates for 1 Manager's Special and 1 Medium Strip Madness.
Starting bid
Courtesy of The Livery/Goderich Little Theatre and Porter's Hill Birdseed Co.
This gift certificate is redeemable for two (2) tickets to a performance of The Silver Dagger ($60 value). On your way, check out Porter's Hill Birdseed Company and use your three gift certificates (valued at $75) toward birdseed or any of their fabulous feeders and garden decor.
Starting bid
Courtesy of Ontario Parks
Get ready for a summer of fun with a Summer Pass for the Pinery Provincial Park, which allows your vehicle entry from April 1 until November 30 (valued at $75). Also included is a 2 hour canoe rental at the Pinery, along with a fun Pinery hoodie.
Starting bid
Courtesy of Pinery Provincial Park and Grog's Pub and Grill, Northville
Have fun all summer with a Summer Pass for the Pinery Provincial Park (valid April 1 to November 30, valued at $75). Also included is a gift package from Grog's, including a $10 gift card and home goods.
Starting bid
Courtesy of Guess Where Trips, Hensall Co-op, and MacEwen
Who doesn't love a road trip. Have a fun day out with a Guess Where Trip - Markets to Mountains (think Collingwood area!). Also included is their Detour Dairies Book. To go along with the trip, we've included a gift package from Hensall Co-op, which includes a small cooler bag, two shirts (men's XL, ladies M), and two mesh back caps. We're also getting your trip started with a gas gift card to MacEwen, valued at $50.
Starting bid
Courtesy of Haskett Funeral Homes Ltd.
See your backyard from a different point of view with a 70 minutes scenic flight with Papple Aviation! Flights available include a 70 minute flight from Seaforth, or a 60 minute flight from several other local airports, including Goderich and Wingham. It can also be used for a Port Elgin Day trip on select dates. For 1 - 3 passengers.
Starting bid
Courtesy of London Children's Museum
Encourage your kids to learn about the world around them with a family day pass to London Children's Museum! Redeemable for up to 2 adults and 2 children. Valid until March 1, 2027
Starting bid
Courtesy of Papple Aviation and Zielman's Goods & Gifts, Zurich
This gift certificate, valued at $50, can be used toward a fantastic scenic flight with Papple Aviation. Also included is a $25 gift certificate to Zielman's Goods & Gifts in Zurich - a store that has something for everyone!
Starting bid
Courtesy of South Huron Arts Centre and Abigail Gutteridge
Learn something new this year with a gift certificate, valued at $80, toward an upcoming arts program. Also included is a hand knit scarf, perfect for spring and fall (colour: light green with various speckles)!
Starting bid
Courtesy of Stratford Festival
This voucher is redeemable for two (2) tickets to an eligible performance in the Stratford Festival's 2026 season, valued at $175
Starting bid
Courtesy of Stratford Summer Music
Elevate your music appreciation this summer with two (2) tickets to "Stuff Such as Dreams", a musical performance of Cameron Crozman & Meagan Milatz (cello & piano). These tickets are for the July 12, 2026 performance at 4:00 p.m. in Stratford.
Starting bid
Courtesy of City Cruises Toronto
Looking for something to do while visiting Toronto? Look no further - we've got you covered with two tickets for a 60-minute sightseeing harbour tour. Valued at $68
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Courtesy of Dublin Mercantile and Crabby Joe's, Exeter
Enjoy dinner out with Crabby Joe's Bribes, valued at $80. Also included in this package is a fun tin print of a Funky Alpaca! (size 16" x 12.5")
Starting bid
Courtesy of Crunican Orchards and Ausable Bayfield Conservation
Have some family time while exploring nature with this Family Pass for Rock Glen Conservation Area. Valid for one year from date of first use. Make sure your backpack is stocked with apples, with gift cards for Crunican Orchards, valued at $50.
Starting bid
Courtesy of Dairy Queen, Exeter and Ausable Bayfield Conservation
This DQ Package includes gift certificates for 4 Blizzards, 4 Chicken Strip Baskets and a DQ Cake. The fun doesn't stop there...included is a guided Owl Prowl for up to 25 people, valued at $126. The Owl Prowl is valid from late October 2026 until late March 2027.
Starting bid
Courtesy of Dublin Family Restaurant and Friends of the Pinery Nature Store
Take a break from cooking dinner with gift certificates to the Dublin Family Restaurant, valued at $150! Also included is a bee themed gift basket from the Friends of the Pinery Nature Store, which includes a mug, candles and puzzle.
Starting bid
Courtesy of Dublin Family Restaurant and Marcc Apparel
Who needs to cook, when you can eat out with these gift certificates from Dublin Family Restaurant, valued at $150. Also included is an insulated backpack filled with goodies (such as a travel mug, hats, pocket knife, etc.) from Marcc Apparel.
Starting bid
Courtesy of Foodland, Exeter and Field & Forest Family Farm
This $100 gift card to Foodland will help you beat the rising cost of groceries! Also included is liquid and creamed honey from Field & Forest Family Farm.
Starting bid
Courtesy of The Cottage Cafe, Grand Bend and Funky Monkey Fabrics Inc.
Treat yourself to a meal out, or some baked goodies, with this $20 gift certificate from The Cottage Cafe in Grand Bend. And for those savvy with a sewing machine, find some fantastic fabrics with an e-gift card, valued at $50, to Funky Monkey Fabrics Inc.
Starting bid
Courtesy of Hessenland Inn and Schatz Winery
Enjoy two (2) wine tastings at Schatz Winery in Zurich (expires Oct. 31, 2026, must be booked 48 hours in advance). However, you can have those fantastic tastes at home, too, with two (2) bottles of wine.
Starting bid
Courtesy of Brian Coombs - RE/MAX Reliable Realty Inc., Bayfield
Enjoy a night out with a meal at the Black Dog Village Pub & Bistro - a staple in Bayfield, ON. Valued at $100
Starting bid
Courtesy of Jerry Rader Homestyle Market and Lisa Thompson, MPP Huron Bruce
Jerry Rader Homestyle Market will be your one stop shopping spot with a $100 gift certificate. Also included is a unique painting of a farm field in a rustic frame, by Baxter (size 11.5" x 21.5").
Starting bid
Courtesy of Kevin Kale, Metzger Meats, and Field & Forest Family Farm
This handcrafted charcuterie board (12" x 20") can be filled with all of your favourite goodies, including products purchased at Metzger Meats with two (2) $20 gift certificates. Also included is one liquid bottle of liquid honey and one jar of creamed honey, produced locally!
Starting bid
Courtesy of Peter Darbishire, Metzger Meats, and Field & Forest Family Farm
Wow your guests with this live edge style, handcrafted birch charcuterie board (27" long). This package includes three (3) $20 gift certificates to Metzger Meats, along with one liquid bottle of liquid honey and one jar of creamed honey, produced locally!
Starting bid
Courtesy of William's Fish and Chips, Exeter, and Laurie Dykstra
This is the perfect package for the person who is hometown proud! Enjoy dinner out with a $25 gift certificate to Williams Fish and Chips. Also included is an Exeter Gift Package, which includes two water bottles, a plush white squirrel, two (2) white squirrel tea lights, and a white squirrel brooch!
Starting bid
Courtesy of Matt and Dani's No Frills, Grand Bend and Coastal Coffee
Beat the blues of high grocery prices with this $100 PC gift card. We've got you covered for coffee, too, with a gift package from Coastal Coffee (includes three varieties of whole bean coffee and four traveller pour over packs). Valued at $70
Starting bid
Courtesy of Queen of Hearts Tea Room, Kitchener
Experience a Full Afternoon Tea for Two, at this fabulous tea room in Kitchener ON, valued at $90. Available Friday through Sunday. Must be arranged directly through owner, and 2-3 weeks notice is recommended.
Starting bid
Courtesy of Van Osch Farms Ltd.
Stock up on local ground beef with this gift certificate for 10 packs of ground beef. Valued at $110
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Courtesy of Van Osch Farms Ltd.
Fill your freezer with this fabulous Family Bundle of pure Beef, valued at $350.
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Courtesy of Hansen's Your Independent Grocer
Beat the inflation blues and stock up on all of your essentials with this $500 PC gift card!
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Courtesy of Mark Keller - Toromont CAT
If you've got places to go, this cooler will carry everything you need! This 27 quart cooler can hold up to 24 cans and a bag of ice and still have room to spare. Valued at $460.
Starting bid
Courtesy of the Dunes Deli, Thedford and A Friend of Conservation
Enjoy lunch out with a gift certificate for Lunch for Two (2 large subs, 2 beverages, 2 ice cream cones) at the Dunes Deli. Also included is a pre-loved coffee table book "The Art of Robert Bateman."
Starting bid
Courtesy of Imposter Brewing, Exeter and Field & Forest Family Farm
Looking for something new to quench your thirst? Try this sampler 6-pack from Imposter Brewing (comes with glass). Beer includes: Imposter's Blonde, Imposter Syndrome, Hay Swamp Howler, Albatross, Variation on a Theme, Tapirus, and Tallneck. Also included is a bottle and jar of locally produced Honey.
Starting bid
Courtesy of Ginger and Bill Weber
Be the host with the most, with this one of a kind pottery chip and dip platter. Hand crafted by Bill Weber.
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