36th Annual Conservation Auction - Feature Packages, Experiences and Food

Courtesy of Eddington's of Exeter and Southbank Suites





This AMAZING, local auction package includes a specially curated dinner for two by Chef James Eddington, who will personally speak with you before the fine dining experience to ensure the meal will be tailored to suit you! (Wine and other alcohol not included). Enjoy this experience at his award-winning restaurant, Eddington's of Exeter. Chef James specializes in a local farm to table philosophy - it's the place to be in Exeter!





The evening doesn't end there - relax in style with an overnight stay for two in the Grand Loft Suite at Southbank Suites in Exeter. This beautifully restored historic church is now a luxury, boutique hotel with lots of small-town charm and top-notch amenities (limited accessibility). This package is available from now until the end of May, or between October 1 through November 30, 2026 (upon mutual availability)