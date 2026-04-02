36th Annual Conservation Auction - Health & Beauty and Sports

Courtesy of Tom Hartai, Janet Clarke and Tasty Bites





Along with a $25 gift certificate to Tasty Bites in Exeter, are two Canada CA Forever Hip Hoodies (sizes exchangeable). Proceeds from the sale of these hoodies, started and continued by brian tumour survivor, Tom Hartai, have been donated to the Brain Tumour Foundation of Canada since 2018. 740 have been sold across Canada and around the world! To date, $11,000 has been donated to help fund the much needed research and support programs for the 55,000 Canadians living with a brain tumour, and their families. 27 Canadians are diagnosed EVERY DAY. Imagine a Cure!







