36th Annual Conservation Auction - Health & Beauty and Sports

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.
About this event
Starting bid
Courtesy of Archies Surf Shop, Bayfield, and Nabit Eclectic Oddities
Grab these great items from Bayfield, including a Great Lakes sweatshirt and hat from Archie's Surf Shop, as well as a set of handmade "Bayfield" coasters and a $50 gift certificate from Nabit!
Starting bid
Courtesy of Hensall Major Appliance & Mattress Centre and Christine Harris, RMT
Time for a spa day? Do some self care at home with a True North cooling pillow, and a massage therapy homecare kit, which includes a Magic Bag, an AcuBall mini and a weighted lavender-scented compress.
Starting bid
Courtesy of Elements of Design and Field & Forest Family Farm
Elevate your outfit with this dragonfly themed jewelry package from Elements of Design (includes scarf, pendant necklace and earrings, and $60 gift certificate). Also included is a jar and bottle of locally produced honey.
Starting bid
Courtesy of Hear Well Be Well Hearing Clinic
Your hearing health is important! Use this $500 gift certificate toward services or products at Hear Well Be Well Hearing Clinic
Starting bid
Courtesy of Wuerth's Shoes and Janet Clarke
This Milo Bronya black, washed leather hand bag is both stylish and functional! It has several large and smaller pockets, with fun black and white edging. Also included is a tartan Patrick Kinz Scarf, made of merino wool, and is equipped with two large pockets.
Starting bid
Courtesy of Russett Rehabilitation
Get rid of neck and shoulder pain from poor sleeping positions with this standard water pillow!
Starting bid
Courtesy of Shoppers Drug Mart, Grand Bend
This gift basket has it all - perfect for pampering yourself! Includes an Anthelios Towel, press on nails, perfume, various serums and creams, as well as some Joe Fresh jewelry. Valued at $380.
Starting bid
Courtesy of Tom Hartai, Janet Clarke and Tasty Bites
Along with a $25 gift certificate to Tasty Bites in Exeter, are two Canada CA Forever Hip Hoodies (sizes exchangeable). Proceeds from the sale of these hoodies, started and continued by brian tumour survivor, Tom Hartai, have been donated to the Brain Tumour Foundation of Canada since 2018. 740 have been sold across Canada and around the world! To date, $11,000 has been donated to help fund the much needed research and support programs for the 55,000 Canadians living with a brain tumour, and their families. 27 Canadians are diagnosed EVERY DAY. Imagine a Cure!
Starting bid
Courtesy of The Spa Exeter
This gift package of Eminence Organic Skin Care products will have you feeling pampered. Also, in the gift package is a foldable shopping bag, foot cream and a Farm Girl Candle. This package also includes a $30 gift certificate for The Spa Exeter!
Starting bid
Courtesy of Zurich Dental Clinic
Keep those pearly whites gleaming with this Philips Sonicare Electric Toothbrush 6300!
Starting bid
Courtesy of Cameron Family Chiropractic, Lucan
This set of two cooling gel memory foam water pillows is sure to help you and your partner have a restful night's sleep!
Starting bid
Courtesy of Main Street Optometric, Bayfield
We promise, sunnier days are coming! Get ready for summer sunshine with this pair of Oakley Sunglasses. Also comes with a lens cleaning solution and cloth. Valued at $250.
Starting bid
Courtesy of Archie's Surf Shop, Bayfield, and Shopbike Coffee Roasters
This fun package includes an "Old Guys Rule" package from Archie's in Bayfield (a perfect gift for dad or grandpa!) that includes an XL t-shirt and cap, as well as a toque and mug from Shopbike Coffee Roasters.
Starting bid
Courtesy of Huron Motor Products
For the Oilers fan - add this framed and signed Jordan Eberle jersey to your collection! Eberle was a key forward with the Edmonton Oilers from 2010 - 2017. Frame Size 40.25" x 32.25"
Starting bid
Courtesy of Jolt Fitness, Centralia
Help achieve your fitness goals with this gift certificate for 10 classes at Jolt Fitness. Expires February 9, 2027. Valued at $199.
Starting bid
Courtesy of Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment
A great addition for any Raptors fan! Jamal Shead was part of the historic NBA record-breaking night on March 29, 2026.
Starting bid
Courtesy of the Municipality of South Huron
Have a blast this summer with a Family Pool Pass to the Exeter pool. Valued at $169.
Starting bid
Courtesy of the Municipality of South Huron
Try a new sport this year, with this gift certificate for 10 plays of Pickleball! See you on the court!
Starting bid
Courtesy of South Huron Fitness
Want to start on your fitness journey? Begin with this three month pass from South Huron Fitness. Expires February 27, 2027.
Starting bid
Courtesy of Tom Creech
This L/E Print "Ice Myth on Hockey 2" by Saul Field is the perfect addition to a hockey fan's collection. This print was Mr. Field's interpretation of one of the most iconic photos (see attached) taken at the 1972 Summit Series between Canada and Russia. The print features Team Canada Captain (and Boston Bruin great) Phil Esposito and Soviet winger Alexander Yakushev in head-to-head competition. Approximately 20" x 30"
Starting bid
Courtesy of London Knights Community Partnerships
Have a fun night out at a London Knights game, with these 2026-27 Regular Season 300 Level Tickets.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!