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Ausable Bayfield Conservation Foundation

Hosted by

Ausable Bayfield Conservation Foundation

About this event

Sales closed

36th Annual Conservation Auction - Health & Beauty and Sports

Pick-up location

71108 Morrison Line, Exeter, ON N0M 1S5, Canada

HB1 - Archie's Gift Package and Gift Certificate/Coasters item
HB1 - Archie's Gift Package and Gift Certificate/Coasters item
HB1 - Archie's Gift Package and Gift Certificate/Coasters
$20

Starting bid

Courtesy of Archies Surf Shop, Bayfield, and Nabit Eclectic Oddities


Grab these great items from Bayfield, including a Great Lakes sweatshirt and hat from Archie's Surf Shop, as well as a set of handmade "Bayfield" coasters and a $50 gift certificate from Nabit!

HB2 - Cooling Pillow and Massage Therapy Homecare Kit item
HB2 - Cooling Pillow and Massage Therapy Homecare Kit item
HB2 - Cooling Pillow and Massage Therapy Homecare Kit
$20

Starting bid

Courtesy of Hensall Major Appliance & Mattress Centre and Christine Harris, RMT


Time for a spa day? Do some self care at home with a True North cooling pillow, and a massage therapy homecare kit, which includes a Magic Bag, an AcuBall mini and a weighted lavender-scented compress.

HB3 - Dragonfly Gift Package and Local Honey item
HB3 - Dragonfly Gift Package and Local Honey item
HB3 - Dragonfly Gift Package and Local Honey
$20

Starting bid

Courtesy of Elements of Design and Field & Forest Family Farm


Elevate your outfit with this dragonfly themed jewelry package from Elements of Design (includes scarf, pendant necklace and earrings, and $60 gift certificate). Also included is a jar and bottle of locally produced honey.

HB4 - $500 Gift Certificate item
HB4 - $500 Gift Certificate
$40

Starting bid

Courtesy of Hear Well Be Well Hearing Clinic


Your hearing health is important! Use this $500 gift certificate toward services or products at Hear Well Be Well Hearing Clinic

HB5 - Milo Bronya Bag and Pocket Scarf item
HB5 - Milo Bronya Bag and Pocket Scarf item
HB5 - Milo Bronya Bag and Pocket Scarf item
HB5 - Milo Bronya Bag and Pocket Scarf
$20

Starting bid

Courtesy of Wuerth's Shoes and Janet Clarke


This Milo Bronya black, washed leather hand bag is both stylish and functional! It has several large and smaller pockets, with fun black and white edging. Also included is a tartan Patrick Kinz Scarf, made of merino wool, and is equipped with two large pockets.

HB6 - Water Pillow item
HB6 - Water Pillow
$20

Starting bid

Courtesy of Russett Rehabilitation


Get rid of neck and shoulder pain from poor sleeping positions with this standard water pillow!

HB7 - Gift Basket item
HB7 - Gift Basket item
HB7 - Gift Basket item
HB7 - Gift Basket
$20

Starting bid

Courtesy of Shoppers Drug Mart, Grand Bend


This gift basket has it all - perfect for pampering yourself! Includes an Anthelios Towel, press on nails, perfume, various serums and creams, as well as some Joe Fresh jewelry. Valued at $380.

HB8 - Canada Forever Hip Sweatshirts and Gift Certificate item
HB8 - Canada Forever Hip Sweatshirts and Gift Certificate item
HB8 - Canada Forever Hip Sweatshirts and Gift Certificate item
HB8 - Canada Forever Hip Sweatshirts and Gift Certificate
$20

Starting bid

Courtesy of Tom Hartai, Janet Clarke and Tasty Bites


Along with a $25 gift certificate to Tasty Bites in Exeter, are two Canada CA Forever Hip Hoodies (sizes exchangeable). Proceeds from the sale of these hoodies, started and continued by brian tumour survivor, Tom Hartai, have been donated to the Brain Tumour Foundation of Canada since 2018. 740 have been sold across Canada and around the world! To date, $11,000 has been donated to help fund the much needed research and support programs for the 55,000 Canadians living with a brain tumour, and their families. 27 Canadians are diagnosed EVERY DAY. Imagine a Cure!



HB9 - Gift Package and Gift Certificate item
HB9 - Gift Package and Gift Certificate item
HB9 - Gift Package and Gift Certificate
$20

Starting bid

Courtesy of The Spa Exeter


This gift package of Eminence Organic Skin Care products will have you feeling pampered. Also, in the gift package is a foldable shopping bag, foot cream and a Farm Girl Candle. This package also includes a $30 gift certificate for The Spa Exeter!

HB10 - Philips Sonicare Electric Toothbrush item
HB10 - Philips Sonicare Electric Toothbrush
$20

Starting bid

Courtesy of Zurich Dental Clinic


Keep those pearly whites gleaming with this Philips Sonicare Electric Toothbrush 6300!

HB11 - Two (2) Cooling Gel Memory Foam Water Pillows item
HB11 - Two (2) Cooling Gel Memory Foam Water Pillows
$20

Starting bid

Courtesy of Cameron Family Chiropractic, Lucan


This set of two cooling gel memory foam water pillows is sure to help you and your partner have a restful night's sleep!

HB12 - Oakley Sunglasses item
HB12 - Oakley Sunglasses item
HB12 - Oakley Sunglasses
$20

Starting bid

Courtesy of Main Street Optometric, Bayfield


We promise, sunnier days are coming! Get ready for summer sunshine with this pair of Oakley Sunglasses. Also comes with a lens cleaning solution and cloth. Valued at $250.

HB13 - Gift Packages item
HB13 - Gift Packages item
HB13 - Gift Packages
$20

Starting bid

Courtesy of Archie's Surf Shop, Bayfield, and Shopbike Coffee Roasters


This fun package includes an "Old Guys Rule" package from Archie's in Bayfield (a perfect gift for dad or grandpa!) that includes an XL t-shirt and cap, as well as a toque and mug from Shopbike Coffee Roasters.

S1 - Jordan Eberle #14 Autographed Oilers Jersey, Framed item
S1 - Jordan Eberle #14 Autographed Oilers Jersey, Framed item
S1 - Jordan Eberle #14 Autographed Oilers Jersey, Framed
$40

Starting bid

Courtesy of Huron Motor Products


For the Oilers fan - add this framed and signed Jordan Eberle jersey to your collection! Eberle was a key forward with the Edmonton Oilers from 2010 - 2017. Frame Size 40.25" x 32.25"

S2 - Gift Certificate for Classes item
S2 - Gift Certificate for Classes
$20

Starting bid

Courtesy of Jolt Fitness, Centralia


Help achieve your fitness goals with this gift certificate for 10 classes at Jolt Fitness. Expires February 9, 2027. Valued at $199.

S3 - Signed Raptors Jersey - Jamal Shead #23 item
S3 - Signed Raptors Jersey - Jamal Shead #23 item
S3 - Signed Raptors Jersey - Jamal Shead #23 item
S3 - Signed Raptors Jersey - Jamal Shead #23
$20

Starting bid

Courtesy of Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment


A great addition for any Raptors fan! Jamal Shead was part of the historic NBA record-breaking night on March 29, 2026.

S4 - Gift Certificate - Family Pool Pass item
S4 - Gift Certificate - Family Pool Pass item
S4 - Gift Certificate - Family Pool Pass
$10

Starting bid

Courtesy of the Municipality of South Huron


Have a blast this summer with a Family Pool Pass to the Exeter pool. Valued at $169.

S5 - Gift Certificate for 10 Plays Pickleball Pass item
S5 - Gift Certificate for 10 Plays Pickleball Pass
$10

Starting bid

Courtesy of the Municipality of South Huron


Try a new sport this year, with this gift certificate for 10 plays of Pickleball! See you on the court!

S6 - Gift Certificate -3 Month Pass item
S6 - Gift Certificate -3 Month Pass
$20

Starting bid

Courtesy of South Huron Fitness


Want to start on your fitness journey? Begin with this three month pass from South Huron Fitness. Expires February 27, 2027.

S7 - L/E Hockey Print by Saul Field item
S7 - L/E Hockey Print by Saul Field item
S7 - L/E Hockey Print by Saul Field
$20

Starting bid

Courtesy of Tom Creech


This L/E Print "Ice Myth on Hockey 2" by Saul Field is the perfect addition to a hockey fan's collection. This print was Mr. Field's interpretation of one of the most iconic photos (see attached) taken at the 1972 Summit Series between Canada and Russia. The print features Team Canada Captain (and Boston Bruin great) Phil Esposito and Soviet winger Alexander Yakushev in head-to-head competition. Approximately 20" x 30"

S8 - Two (2) London Knights Tickets item
S8 - Two (2) London Knights Tickets
$10

Starting bid

Courtesy of London Knights Community Partnerships


Have a fun night out at a London Knights game, with these 2026-27 Regular Season 300 Level Tickets.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!