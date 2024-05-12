CCRezQs Summer Raffle

Treat Yourself bundle includes: Overnight stay at Double Tree Regina w/ complimentary breakfast, Pueblo hot sauces, Caliber coffee, Filigree Patisserie chocolates, Boss Boutique hair care products and gift card, Blk Hrt hair care products, Farmer Jane merchandise/clothing, one month membership to Session, hair care products from Fran Gilboy Hair, bottles of wine etc.
Gift Card Giveaway - 5 Tickets
$20
This includes 5 tickets
Gift cards from the following businesses: Bushwakker, Bennett Dunlop Ford, District Brewing, Luna/Breakfast Bistro, Regina Brewing Taphouse, OHanlons/Copper Kettle, Loblaws, Knotted Thistle, Saltine, Session, Malbeuf Tattoos, Victoria's Tavern, Bryan Neufeld Tattoo, The Cathedral Pet Stop, Juliana Pizza, Coco Nail Salon, J. Burgess Tattoo, Pause Coffee, Exhale Massage Therapy, The Stripe Shop, Spex by Ryan, Leopold's Tavern, Scrunch Muffin, Escape Manor, Mastercard, Saskatchewan Science Centre, Freshco, Petsmart.
Winnipeg Road Trip - 5 Tickets
$20
This includes 5 tickets
Winnipeg Road Trip bundle includes: Two tickets to Winnipeg Jets game of your choice (2024/2025 season), one night stay at the Humphrey Inn Winnipeg, Tim Hortons gift certificate, Malty National Sports beer oil change/car detail gift certificates, fuel gift card, car wash gift certificate, hats, golf shirts etc.
Ultimate Booze Bundle - 5 Tickets
$20
This includes 5 tickets
Ultimate Booze Bundle includes: Yeti cooler overflowing with an assortment of hard seltzers, hard iced teas, hard lemonade, craft beer, hard alcohol and wines.
Summer Fun Bundle - 5 Tickets
$20
This includes 5 tickets
Summer Fun Bundle includes: Intex inflatable water device with paddles, DeWalt finishing nailer, Skil rechargeable screwdriver, Pueblo hot sauces, Lokel vodka sodas, Yeti water bottles, jumbo Jenga, bocce ball set, Science Centre activity kit, Pile o' Bones merchandise, car wash gift certificates, oil change gift certificate, Osprey backpack, patio umbrella, etc.
Treat Yourself - Single Ticket
$5
Gift Card Giveaway - Single Ticket
$5
Winnipeg Road Trip - Single Ticket
$5
Ultimate Booze Bundle - Single Ticket
$5
Summer Fun Bundle - Single Ticket
$5
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!