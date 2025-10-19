Ages and Stages

Ages 0-5

Developmental Assessment

The Ages & Stages Questionnaires®, is a developmental screening tool that pinpoints developmental progress in children between the ages of one month to 5 ½ years. Its success lies in its parent-centric approach and inherent ease-of-use—a combination that has made it the most widely used developmental screener across the globe.

Evidence shows that the earlier development is assessed—the greater the chance a child has to reach his or her potential. Learn more about ASQ-3.