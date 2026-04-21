Event

Waitlist – Respite Service

Please complete the information below to join our Respite Care Waitlist. We will do our best to connect you with one of our Respite Support Workers when availability becomes open.Need a short break to run errands, rest, or recharge? We’re here to help.This 2-hour in-home respite service is available for families with children under age 12 living in Rossland. A screened Respite Support Worker will come to your home to provide childminding and/or light household support, giving parents and caregivers time for a short break.Cost: $25 for a 2-hour session.💙 All proceeds support free programs and workshops for children, youth, and families through Family Action Network.Please note: Our volunteers are not trained to support children who require specialized care.Lower-income families in the Lower Columbia region may apply for a Common Access Card to receive 50% off respite services.Spaces are limited — sign up today to reserve your spot!Cancellation Policy: Please provide at least 24 hours notice if you need to cancel. If you cancel in advance, we will provide a discount code to re-book a future respite session.