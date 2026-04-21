Rossland – Respite Service (In-Home Support)
Need a short break to run errands, rest, or recharge? We’re here to help.This 2-hour in-home respite service is available for families with children under age 12 living in Rossland. A screened Respite Support Worker will come to your home to provide childminding and/or light household support, giving parents and caregivers time for a short break.Cost: $25 for a 2-hour session.💙 All proceeds support free programs and workshops for children, youth, and families through Family Action Network.Please note: Our volunteers are not trained to support children who require specialized care.Lower-income families in the Lower Columbia region may apply for a Common Access Card to receive 50% off respite services.Spaces are limited — sign up today to reserve your spot!Cancellation Policy: Please provide at least 24 hours notice if you need to cancel. If you cancel in advance, we will provide a discount code to re-book a future respite session.