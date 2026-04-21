Family Action Network
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Family Action Network

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Family Action Network

Our mission

Family Action Network empowers youth through creative expression, fostering community connections and personal growth. They provide a platform for sharing experiences and ideas, enhancing belonging and collaboration through art and storytelling.
Events
Events
Rossland – Respite Service (In-Home Support)
Event
Rossland – Respite Service (In-Home Support)
Apr 7 - Jun 23 | 8 dates & times
In-Home Care with Lori
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Trail/Fruitvale – Respite Service (In-Home Support)
Event
Trail/Fruitvale – Respite Service (In-Home Support)
Mar 26 - Jun 30 | 18 dates & times
In-Home Care with Jan
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More ways to support us
Rossland – Respite Service (In-Home Support)
Event
Rossland – Respite Service (In-Home Support)
Need a short break to run errands, rest, or recharge? We’re here to help.This 2-hour in-home respite service is available for families with children under age 12 living in Rossland. A screened Respite Support Worker will come to your home to provide childminding and/or light household support, giving parents and caregivers time for a short break.Cost: $25 for a 2-hour session.💙 All proceeds support free programs and workshops for children, youth, and families through Family Action Network.Please note: Our volunteers are not trained to support children who require specialized care.Lower-income families in the Lower Columbia region may apply for a Common Access Card to receive 50% off respite services.Spaces are limited — sign up today to reserve your spot!Cancellation Policy: Please provide at least 24 hours notice if you need to cancel. If you cancel in advance, we will provide a discount code to re-book a future respite session.
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Donate to Support Respite Care
Donation
Donate to Support Respite Care
Your gift provides respite care for caregivers who rarely get a break 🕊️You help parents, grandparents, and guardians rest, recharge, and return to their children with more energy and patience.Every contribution supports FAN’s mission to strengthen families by funding:Safe, short-term care for childrenTransportation so families can access servicesFollow-up support from our community programs 💙
Donate today
Waitlist – Respite Service
Event
Waitlist – Respite Service
Please complete the information below to join our Respite Care Waitlist. We will do our best to connect you with one of our Respite Support Workers when availability becomes open.Need a short break to run errands, rest, or recharge? We’re here to help.This 2-hour in-home respite service is available for families with children under age 12 living in Rossland. A screened Respite Support Worker will come to your home to provide childminding and/or light household support, giving parents and caregivers time for a short break.Cost: $25 for a 2-hour session.💙 All proceeds support free programs and workshops for children, youth, and families through Family Action Network.Please note: Our volunteers are not trained to support children who require specialized care.Lower-income families in the Lower Columbia region may apply for a Common Access Card to receive 50% off respite services.Spaces are limited — sign up today to reserve your spot!Cancellation Policy: Please provide at least 24 hours notice if you need to cancel. If you cancel in advance, we will provide a discount code to re-book a future respite session.
Get your tickets

Our website

https://www.familyactionnetwork.ca/

Contact information

[email protected]
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