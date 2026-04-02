Hosted by

Festival "Ça danse en Country"

About this event

V.I.P ALBRO

1517 19e Rue A

Saint-Côme-Linière, QC G0M 1J0

Albro's Ultimate Experience Pass
$90
Available until Jun 24
Live the full Albro experience. This special pass is made for dancers who want to immerse themselves in the heart of the festival and make the most of Dan & Kelly Albro’s presence. Includes: Both Albro workshops Full Friday access Full Saturday access Two major days. Two workshops. One unforgettable experience. Online presale only. Limited quantity available.
WORKSHOP #1 Friday - Mishnock’s Barn Lunch Box
$10
Available until Jun 24

(Workshop participants only)

Add your Mishnock’s Barn Lunch Box at noon to extend the experience in an atmosphere inspired by the famous country universe of Dan & Kelly.

Reserved for participants of Workshop #1 only.

WORKSHOP #2 Saturday - Mishnock’s Lunch Box
$10
Available until Jul 24

(Workshop#2 participants only)

Add your Mishnock’s Barn Lunch Box at noon to extend the experience in an atmosphere inspired by the famous country universe of Dan & Kelly.

Reserved for participants of Workshop #2 only.

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