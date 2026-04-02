V.I.P ALBRO

About this event
Saint-Côme-Linière, QC G0M 1J0
(Workshop participants only)
Add your Mishnock’s Barn Lunch Box at noon to extend the experience in an atmosphere inspired by the famous country universe of Dan & Kelly.
Reserved for participants of Workshop #1 only.
(Workshop#2 participants only)
Add your Mishnock’s Barn Lunch Box at noon to extend the experience in an atmosphere inspired by the famous country universe of Dan & Kelly.
Reserved for participants of Workshop #2 only.
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