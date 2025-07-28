Annual Policy Conference - In Person

Tickets to the in-person conference allow the bearer access to the space listed on the ticket, as well as refreshments, lunch, and taxes. An event of this scale uses many resources; your donation supports our ongoing work creating opportunities for progressive foreign policy dialogue about peace, justice, and survival. Those who donate $20 or more will receive a charitable tax receipt. Please note: Zeffy asks for donations. If you do not wish to donate to Zeffy, choose "Other" and input 0 for the amount.